'A voluntary approach hasn't been enough': Report argues food producers should be required to invest in the nature they profit from

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Green Alliance calls for fresh 'obligations and incentives' to encourage food companies to invest more in protecting and restoring natural capital

Green Alliance has today called for the food sector to be at the forefront of fresh "obligations and incentives" to encourage businesses to ramp up investment in protecting and restoring the natural habitats...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Ofgem proposes 'system overhaul' to tackle 722GW grid connection queue

Octopus Energy offshore wind 'Fan Club' saves Grimsby residents up to £400 a year

Most read
01

'UK first' battery powered train slashes fuel costs by up to 50 per cent

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

Au revoir, BusinessGreen

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

How the UK can transform its clean heat market

08 November 2024 • 5 min read
04

Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Trump's victory is a blow to global climate action, but it's no knock-out

06 November 2024 • 8 min read

More on Biodiversity

Global Briefing: Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2015
Biodiversity

Global Briefing: Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2015

The Brazilian government releases data confirming it is making progress in tackling deforestation, as the UAE unveils a new national climate plan and there is bad news for Sweden's wind energy industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 November 2024 • 5 min read
Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard
Biodiversity

Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard

Hundreds of acres of low-yielding farmland surrounding stately home to be returned to nature - yielding a projected 200 per cent uplift in biodiversity

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read
'A voluntary approach hasn't been enough': Report argues food producers should be required to invest in the nature they profit from
Biodiversity

'A voluntary approach hasn't been enough': Report argues food producers should be required to invest in the nature they profit from

Green Alliance calls for fresh 'obligations and incentives' to encourage food companies to invest more in protecting and restoring natural capital

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 3 min read