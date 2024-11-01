'Negotiations are stalling on crucial issues': Fractious UN biodiversity talks enter final stretch

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
The dias of Working Group II of COP16 on 31 October | Credit: Earth Negotiations Bulletin
Image:

The dias of Working Group II of COP16 on 31 October | Credit: Earth Negotiations Bulletin

COP16 negotiations due to end tonight could spill into overtime amid disagreements between countries on a number of key issues

The COP16 Biodiversity Summit has entered its final stretch, with just hours remaining before the official end of the UN summit being hosted in Cali, Colombia. However, some observers have predicted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Biodiversity Net Gain: Study argues tweaks could make rules twice as effective for nature

Brookfield agrees £1.75bn deal for stake in four of Ørsted's UK offshore wind farms

Most read
01

Three things businesses should consider for electricity procurement in the energy transition

29 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

The looming green skills gap is putting every climate goal at risk

01 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

Budget: Farmers and green groups weigh up 'mixed bag' for food and nature

31 October 2024 • 9 min read
04

Biodiversity Net Gain: Study argues tweaks could make rules twice as effective for nature

31 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

Monthly Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant applications almost triple year-on-year

01 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Biodiversity

Green groups urge new Water Commission to seize 'golden opportunity' for industry reset
Biodiversity

Green groups urge new Water Commission to seize 'golden opportunity' for industry reset

Coalition of more than 30 environmental, nature, and water sports organisations inks joint letter to new Water Commissioner

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 November 2024 • 5 min read
Budget: Farmers and green groups weigh up 'mixed bag' for food and nature
Biodiversity

Budget: Farmers and green groups weigh up 'mixed bag' for food and nature

Government budget for nature-friendly farming schemes has been protected next year, but questions over longer term funding must be addressed sooner rather than later, experts warn

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 October 2024 • 9 min read
'Once in a generation opportunity': Wildlife Trusts reach agreement buy Rothbury Estate
Biodiversity

'Once in a generation opportunity': Wildlife Trusts reach agreement buy Rothbury Estate

Charities ink two-phase agreement to buy and care for largest piece of contiguous land to be put on the market anywhere in England for the last 30 years

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 October 2024 • 4 min read