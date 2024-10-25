Reports: Pharma industry lobbied against proposal for levy on use of digital biodiversity data

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
The fair use of digital biodiversity data is a key topic at the COP16 talks underway in Cali,Colombia
Image:

The fair use of digital biodiversity data is a key topic at the COP16 talks underway in Cali,Colombia

As UK-led negotiations on fairer sharing of biodiversity data continue at COP16, leading pharma companies have allegedly lobbied government against proposals for a mandatory levy

A row has ignited over proposed new global rules on the sharing of nature's genetic codes, with reports alleging pharmaceutical giants in the UK are lobbying against proposals for a levy on the use of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'The future of Energy UK is in excellent hands': Dhara Vyas appointed CEO of UK's largest energy trade body

Net Zero Festival: What can Margaret Thatcher's evolving climate views tell us about green politics today?

Most read
01

'Climate crunch time': UN warns world risks over 3C warming without urgent action this decade

24 October 2024 • 7 min read
02

COP16 is a moment to make bold changes for the future of our planet

25 October 2024 • 4 min read
03

Solar Sharing: Octopus Energy launches initiative to allow customers to donate excess solar power

24 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

BloombergNEF: World faces $942bn funding gap for delivering 2030 biodiversity targets

23 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

Net Zero Festival 2024: In photos

25 October 2024 • 1 min read

More on Biodiversity

COP16 is a moment to make bold changes for the future of our planet
Biodiversity

COP16 is a moment to make bold changes for the future of our planet

Governments convened in Cali for the UN Biodiversity Summit need to turn off the money tap driving deforestation, writes Rainforest Action Network's Ginger Cassady

Ginger Cassady, Rainforest Action Network
clock 25 October 2024 • 4 min read
COP16: Investors worth $2.5tr urge governments for bold action on biodiversity loss
Biodiversity

COP16: Investors worth $2.5tr urge governments for bold action on biodiversity loss

Investors representing trillions of dollars in assets under management join forces at COP16 to call on governments worldwide for urgent action on the nature crisis

Amber Rolt
clock 23 October 2024 • 3 min read
BloombergNEF: World faces $942bn funding gap for delivering 2030 biodiversity targets
Biodiversity

BloombergNEF: World faces $942bn funding gap for delivering 2030 biodiversity targets

Report reveals gap between current biodiversity finance and future needs has widened as increased investment has failed to keep pace with inflation

Amber Rolt
clock 23 October 2024 • 3 min read