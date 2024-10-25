Drax invests £1m in wind-powered shipping technology

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Drax
Image:

Credit: Drax

Energy giant Drax and Smart Green Shipping announce partnership to accelerate development of wind-assisted vessel technology

Drax and Smart Green Shipping have announced they are joining forces on a new project which will use wind-assisted FastRig technology to help cut emissions across the shipping sector. Drax has confirmed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: UK on track to deliver zero-emission freight zones in cities by 2030

Sounds Right: Nature inspired music initiative provides first funding to Colombian conservation project

Most read
01

'Climate crunch time': UN warns world risks over 3C warming without urgent action this decade

24 October 2024 • 7 min read
02

Solar Sharing: Octopus Energy launches initiative to allow customers to donate excess solar power

24 October 2024 • 2 min read
03

BloombergNEF: World faces $942bn funding gap for delivering 2030 biodiversity targets

23 October 2024 • 3 min read
04

The environmental movement has a friend in Kemi Badenoch

24 October 2024 • 6 min read
05

Net Zero Festival 2024: In photos

25 October 2024 • 1 min read

More on Shipping

Keir Starmer calls for new emissions levy on global shipping
Shipping

Keir Starmer calls for new emissions levy on global shipping

Ahead of latest IMO meeting, the British Prime Minister backs plans for a new global carbon pricing regime for the shipping industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 September 2024 • 6 min read
Five years to chart a new course? How shipping and aviation could rapidly address their climate impact
Shipping

Five years to chart a new course? How shipping and aviation could rapidly address their climate impact

Two reports set out some of the actions that must be taken in near-term if the aviation and shipping industries are to get on track to meet their net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 September 2024 • 7 min read
'World first': Green ammonia-fuelled service ship to hit the seas in 2026
Shipping

'World first': Green ammonia-fuelled service ship to hit the seas in 2026

Agreement between Equinor, Wärtsilä and Eidesvik will see offshore platform service vessel converted to run on low carbon ammonia fuel

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 August 2024 • 4 min read