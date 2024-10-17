'Nowhere close': England off track to meet 2030 nature goals, conservation groups warn

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read

Wildlife and Countryside Link publishes damning appraisal of England's progress towards international biodiversity targets ahead of start of crucial UN talks

In the two years since the UK government signed up to global pact to halt and reverse nature loss, action to tackle biodiversity loss in England has stalled and in some instances gone backwards. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Amazon pledges to build 5GW of small modular reactors

Defra launches internal environmental regulation probe

Most read
01

Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard

16 October 2024 • 3 min read
02

'The age of electricity': What could the global energy landscape look like by 2030?

16 October 2024 • 9 min read
03

Tesco inks UK's 'largest' corporate solar farm power purchase deal

16 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

Future Homes Standard: MPs and campaigners urge government to deliver 'long-awaited' green building rules

16 October 2024 • 4 min read
05

Maintaining momentum on PPWR: The role of the plastics industry in meeting EU environmental and competitiveness objectives

15 October 2024 • 9 min read

More on Biodiversity

Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard
Biodiversity

Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard

Backing comes as first certificates are set to be issued to under new standard at the COP16 Summit in Colombia

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 October 2024 • 3 min read
Regeneratively-farmed milk to launch in Tesco stores nationwide
Biodiversity

Regeneratively-farmed milk to launch in Tesco stores nationwide

Trewithen Dairy's Regen Milk to go on sale at 640 Tesco stores across the country from Wednesday

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read
'They have to be met': UN Biodiversity Chief Astrid Schomaker on the global nature goals
Biodiversity

'They have to be met': UN Biodiversity Chief Astrid Schomaker on the global nature goals

Executive Secretary of the CBD sits down with BusinessGreen ahead of the crucial COP16 Biodiversity Summit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 October 2024 • 10 min read