'Habitat banks': Environment Bank and Barclays team up to offer Biodiversity Net Gain credits

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Environment Bank to offer Barclays' developer clients off-site BNG units and flag revenue opportunities for farmers and landowners

Environment Bank has today revealed it is to offer Barclays' developer clients the opportunity to purchase off-site biodiversity units from its network of 'habitat banks', as part of a broader collaboration...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Copper from unused electricals could help power UK renewables boom

Green majority: 94 per cent of MPs back UK's net zero target, polling finds

Most read
01

Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays

10 October 2024 • 2 min read
02

'Climate change is to blame': England suffers one of its worst harvests on record

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
03

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: How to participate in the PPA boom

10 October 2024 • 1 min read
04

Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission

10 October 2024 • 6 min read
05

Labour confirms revenue support scheme for long duration energy storage projects

10 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

WWF: Average wildlife populations have fallen 73 per cent in 50 years
Biodiversity

WWF: Average wildlife populations have fallen 73 per cent in 50 years

Living Planet Report details catastrophic human impact on wildlife numbers and warns next five years could determine future of life on Earth

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 October 2024 • 6 min read
'If we look after nature, nature will look after us': Natural England raises alarm over economic impact of environmental degradation
Biodiversity

'If we look after nature, nature will look after us': Natural England raises alarm over economic impact of environmental degradation

Watchdog trails launch of major new State of Natural Capital report, which aims to provide 'unique' insight on vital role of environment in delivering economic health

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 October 2024 • 6 min read
State of Nature Metrics: Is a 'universal approach' for assessing natural world starting to take shape?
Biodiversity

State of Nature Metrics: Is a 'universal approach' for assessing natural world starting to take shape?

New draft metrics are designed to standardise process for businesses to assess progress towards halting and reversing biodiversity loss from 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 October 2024 • 4 min read