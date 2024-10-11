Pizza Hut cuts US dairy emissions by 10 per cent in one year

The franchise now sources 60 per cent of its US milk from farms using practices aimed at cutting methane and carbon dioxide emissions 30 per cent by 2030
Pizza Hut reduced the greenhouse gas emissions from the mozzarella cheese used in its menu items by 10 percent in 2023. The world's second largest pizza restaurant company, which had more than 20,000...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.