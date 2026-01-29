ESG's next chapter: Simpler rules, harder reality

clock • 3 min read

Linklaters' Rachel Barrett explores the five themes poised to shape the global ESG regulatory and policy agenda in 2026

Last year was a year of recalibration for ESG. Regulators and policymakers focused on making sustainability rules simpler, with an increased emphasis on support for economic growth and competitiveness....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Management

Pandora's Mads Twomey-Madsen: 'Sustainability only succeeds when it is treated as a core business capability'
Management

Pandora's Mads Twomey-Madsen: 'Sustainability only succeeds when it is treated as a core business capability'

Jewellery maker's senior vice president of sustainability reflects on efforts to build a bigger company with a smaller footprint

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 January 2026 • 7 min read
SBTi hails latest milestone as 10,000 companies commit to science-based climate targets
Management

SBTi hails latest milestone as 10,000 companies commit to science-based climate targets

SBTi said achievement provides further evidence of how corporate climate action is continuing to advance globally

Amber Rolt
clock 22 January 2026 • 6 min read
The end of this century's 'Q1': A turning point for the green economy?
Management

The end of this century's 'Q1': A turning point for the green economy?

As we head into the second quarter of the 21st century we need to ask ourselves what kind of long-term economic future we want, writes the WBCSD's Dominic Waughray

Dominic Waughray, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development
clock 21 January 2026 • 5 min read