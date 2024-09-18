IEA: Failure to prepare grids for wind and solar surge risks undermining climate goals

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has urged governments to accelerate efforts to boost grid infrastructure worldwide, or risk losing out on the full benefits that should result from the accelerating roll out of solar and wind power projects.

In a new report today, the IEA warns of the urgent need to ensure solar and wind projects are effectively integrated into power grids, so as to maximise clean power generation and ensure grid reliability. It argues that delivering sufficient grid capacity and deploying new flexible grid technologies that can minimise the risk of black outs represents one of the biggest challenges faced by policymakers as they look to accelerate the clean energy transition.

The challenge is becoming particularly acute given record levels of new clean power capacity are coming online every year, with global solar PV and wind capacity more than doubling between 2018 and 2023, according to the report.

Fuelled by supportive government policies and continued cost reductions, global wind and solar capacity is expected to keep expanding rapidly through to 2030, potentially posing a major headache for grid operators.

At last year's COP28 UN Climate Summit, nations committed to global ambitions to triple renewable power capacity by 2030, as well as a broad ambition to "transition away" from fossil fuels.

However, the grid infrastructure and energy storage capacity needed to support the influx of intermittent clean power sources onto power grids has struggled to keep pace with demand, and without rapid action wind and solar generation could be significantly curtailed, the IEA said.

A number of leading markets, including in the UK, already have to pay renewables operators to curtail generation during peak periods as a result of grid constraints, prompting calls for governments to accelerate efforts to deliver new grid projects.

The IEA report calculates that if grid integration measures are delayed, generation from solar and wind projects could be 15 per cent lower in 2030 than current projections, while renewables could see five percentage points shaved off their projected share of the global electricity mix.

Crucially, the report estimates slower integration of clean power projects onto grids worldwide could likely result in up to 20 per cent less carbon savings from the power sector.

"Should integration measures fail to be implemented in line with a scenario aligned with national climate targets, up to 2 000 terawatt-hours (TWh) of global variable renewable energy generation would be at risk by 2030, endangering achieving national energy and climate pledges," the report states. "This potential loss - equivalent to the combined variable renewable energy output of China and the United States in 2023 - stems from possible increases in technical and economic curtailment, as well as potential project connection delays."

The report estimates that under this scenario the share of solar and wind in the global electricity mix would reach just 30 per cent by 2030, which would be lower than the 35 per cent share expected if grid integration measures are delivered on time.

The report therefore suggests grid infrastructure projects are likely to be mission critical for the world's efforts to deliver on its climate and clean power goals.

"By reducing reliance on fossil fuels, renewables can enhance energy security and improve affordability, providing a hedge against volatile fuel markets," it explains. "However, realising these multifaceted benefits requires more than simply installing renewable capacity; it needs the effective integration of variable renewable energy into existing power systems."

Using a "first of its kind" global stocktake of the renewables integration measures across 50 power systems worldwide, which together account for 90 per cent of global solar and wind generation today, the report warns nations with the highest levels of renewables in their power mix currently are set to face the biggest integration challenges in the near future.

However, it also stresses that few technological breakthroughs are required to integrate higher levels of renewables generation into power systems, arguing flexible grid technologies such as battery storage systems, bi-directional electric vehicle charging, and demand response services, are already either mature or reaching maturity.

As such, the IEA highlights how the main challenge for policymakers lies in rethinking power market design and delivering the policies and regulations needed to ensure new flexible grid projects are delivered.

In particular, it highlights how economies such as Denmark, Ireland, South Australia, and Spain, which all have higher than average levels of renewables generation, are seeking to rapidly deploy new electricity storage and flexible technologies to support grid resilience.

Successful efforts to improve grid integration in these nations could then pave the way for other economies to follow suit as they too bring online greater sources of solar and wind capacity in the coming decades, the report argues.

Keisuke Sadamori, IEA director of energy markets and security, hailed the "remarkable" global increase in wind and solar capacity in recent years, which he said had helped to bolster energy security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in many countries.

"But they won't reap the full benefits without stronger efforts to support the integration of these technologies into power systems," he warned. "This important new report lays out the challenges ahead, as well as how to tackle them. As global experience grows, so does our understanding of how to keep clean energy transitions moving forward securely."

