'Polycrisis world': Governments urged to appoint Systemic Risk Officers

Political and business leaders are 'ill-equipped' to deal with the escalating and inter-connected risks that are defining a new era of 'polycrisis'.

That is the stark warning contained in a report from the Accelerator for Systemic Risk Assessment (ASRA), released today ahead of the UN General Assembly, New York Climate Week, and the upcoming UN Summit of the Future.

The report - titled Facing Global Risks with Honest Hope - details how interconnected risks, such as climate inaction, biodiversity loss, global conflicts, and the unchecked proliferation of AI and disinformation, are driving global instability and undermining development efforts worldwide.

It also warns how first order risks threaten to have cascading effects, such as the way extreme heat not only directly impacts human health but also damages food systems, which in turn fuels the risk of food insecurity, migration, and conflict.

ASRA, which brought together over 50 risk experts from around the world to contribute to the report, argues governments, businesses, and investors urgently need to shift from an isolated to a systemic approach to risk management.

"It's become painfully apparent that climate change, biodiversity loss and other planetary scale challenges are interacting with each-other and with societal, economic and technological stressors, to create complex, multidimensional risks and crises," said Ajay Gambhir, director of systemic risk assessment at ASRA. "In this polycrisis world, transdisciplinary expertise and risk management strategies are going to be essential."

The report acknowledges some positive progress has been made in improving risk management processes in recent years. But the authors argue the dominant approach to the discipline "remains fragmented and siloed - lacking cross-sector coordination, integrated governance, and focusing solely on single harms".

"This failure to address critical interdependencies leaves us increasingly vulnerable to sudden shocks that cascade across systems, as happened with COVID-19 and the 2008 financial crisis," the report adds.

It recommends that governments reform their approach to risk management, starting with the appointment of Systemic Risk Officers at the national and sub-national levels. It also calls for the appointment of a Global Systemic Risk Officer at the UN level to coordinate member states and other non-state actors.

Similarly, the reports calls on corporates and financial institutions to better integrate systemic risk assessments into their investment, lending, and procurement practices and it recommends a renewed effort to improve risk data collection and tackle current data blindspots and biases that make it harder to identify systemic risks.

It specifically calls for improved collaboration between risk management experts in the Global North and South and a more inclusive approach to vulnerable communities.

ASRA said it was looking to put some of its recommendations into practice through a series of pilot projects across Europe, South Africa, Vietnam, India, and Brazil that are trialling prototypes of its risk management tools in a mix of socio-economic and political environments.

"As world leaders gather for UNGA and Climate Week NYC, it is essential to critically examine what works and what doesn't in our current approaches to risk management and to explore new, multidimensional strategies," said Ruth Richardson, executive director at ASRA. "This starts with addressing the shortcomings in the tools, methods, and infrastructure we rely on, and fundamentally rethinking how we perceive risk. Transforming how we understand who and what is at risk - and how we respond - is not just a challenge; it is the greatest opportunity of our time."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.