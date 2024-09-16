CDP launches data reporting tool for first-time disclosers

CDP has launched a new tool to help companies which have not previously reported on their environmental performance to help them better prepare for more robust and detailed sustainability disclosure standards, rules, and requirements that are set to emerge over coming year.

Announced last week, the Critical Datapoints Spreadsheet is targeted at first-time disclosers which have never before been asked to report through CDP's disclosure portal, enabling them to more easily respond to "a select number of crucial climate data points".

CDP said the new tool would enable firms which are new to environmental data reporting to share crucial climate information with stakeholders in preparation for full disclosure in 2025.

The tool is largely aimed at supporting small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), which often struggle to assign the resources necessary to to assess, measure, and disclose environmental data.

However, such companies are facing growing pressure to provide accurate data on their environmental performance, as larger corporates ask for data from their suppliers and the EU's new Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) comes into effect. At the same new standards from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) are increasingly impacting smaller businesses.

"Robust data is essential for meaningful environmental action," CDP said in a statement. "Our goal is to streamline climate reporting, allowing companies to report on multiple environmental aspects through a single questionnaire.

"This approach supports alignment with key standards such as ISSB and CSRD, promoting holistic, cross-standard reporting. We are committed to helping stakeholders access the data they need and report efficiently to accelerate the pace of climate action."

Last year, over 23,200 companies worldwide reported some of their environmental and climate data to CDP, of which around a quarter - 5,900 firms - disclosed plans to align their business with a 1.5C warming pathway, according to the latest data from the non-profit.

Last month, however, CDP was forced to extend the deadline for companies to submit the latest data on their environmental performance due to "technical issues" with its online disclosure portal, for which the non-profit issued an apology. The reporting deadline for firms wishing to receive a CDP score is now 2 October 2024, while the reporting window closes on 16 October.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.