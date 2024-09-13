Environment Minister touts plans for revamped Circular Economy Strategy

Nature Minister Mary Creagh has provided an update on the new government's vision for building a circular economy in the UK, confirming plans are underway for a new strategy designed to boost reuse and recycling rates, and tackle food waste across the UK.

In one of her first major speeches since her appointment in July, the Defra Minister - who has been given a wide-ranging policy brief covering forestry, wildlife, land-use, and the circular economy - said the government was currently setting up a new Circular Economy Taskforce.

Comprising representatives from industry, academia, and civil society, the Taskforce is set to advise on the development of a new Circular Economy Strategy, which Creagh said would set out plans to tackle waste, develop extended producer responsibility rules, and boost reuse and recycling rates.

"The strategy will be underpinned by a series of roadmaps detailing the interventions that government will make on a sector by sector basis," said Creagh, who was speaking at an event in London organised by think tank Green Alliance, one of the groups invited to join the Taskforce.

The Minister said the sector roadmaps in the new strategy would "focus on opportunities to support economic growth and net zero", as she lamented how "there hasn't been much new policy in the waste sector" in recent years.

The previous government set out plans to expand Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules for plastic packaging and introduce a national deposit return scheme (DRS) for drinks bottles and cans, but both moves faced repeated delays. Meanwhile, recycling rates across much of the UK have flat-lined in recent years.

Creagh said EPR rules that ensure manufacturers of products foot more of the cost for disposing, reusing or recycling those products at the end of their lifespan are set to be a major feature of the new government's Circular Economy Strategy.

She said developing EPR rules for packaging was "a vital first step", given "it will create 21,000 jobs, stimulate more than £10bn of investment in the recycling sector over the next decade, and see packaging producers, rather than us as taxpayers, covering the costs of managing waste". But she hinted the EPR regime could be expanded to cover a wider range of products and materials.

Creagh also promised a fresh crackdown on food waste, arguing that the UK's food waste mountain was "an abomination in a country where we have so many children growing up in poverty". And she signalled that the new government would ramp up efforts to harness the mountain of critical minerals and batteries contained in old electronics such as mobile phones that are wasted rather than reused.

She also promised the Strategy would seek to tackle fly-tipping in communities, arguing that it would be crucial for the government to recognise that "everybody's environment starts at their front door".

"It isn't something that only lives in protected landscapes," she added. "We have a job to bring nature closer to people, but we also have a job to make sure that people understand their impacts on their own environment."

However, Creagh promised the new government would be "looking at how we can tighten up permitting carrier regulations" as part of efforts to tackle waste crime.

"We had a dead dog called Oscar who registered on the Environment Agency's waste registration system to be a waste carrier," she said. "That was 10 years ago and I'm not sure it's much better now. We have paper-based waste permits in a digital age - the opportunities for fraud are massive, the losses to the economy are huge, and it's a lot easy to defraud the waste system than it is to deal in drugs or traffic people. So this is the problem that we face."

Creagh, who previously served as Shadow Environment Secretary, before taking over as chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, said she was the UK's first ever dedicated Nature Minister.

Her brief at Defra is broad, including not just building a circular and zero waste economy - which Labour has set its sights on achieving by 2050 - but also biodiversity, tree planting and forestry, legally binding environmental targets, green finance, planning and land-use.

In her speech, Creagh stressed that the value of nature was "central to each of the missions that define this new government", including driving economic growth, improving health and wellbeing, and tackling climate change on the road to net zero.

"We know access to nature can promote wellbeing and tackle for mental health," she said. "That cleaner air can help cut hospital admissions, protecting landscapes that capture and store carbon helps us meet our net zero targets and training people for new jobs in restoring and protecting the natural world promotes economic growth. Nature underpins everything. Without nature, there is no economy, no food, no health and no society."

The government is currently carrying out a review of national nature targets and England's Environmental Improvement Plan that were established under the previous government, the findings of which are set to be published before the end of the year, Creagh said.

In addition, Creagh said the government would publish a "full UK biodiversity strategy production plan in due course", which she said would detail further delivery plans and future ambitions towards meeting the UK's national and international nature obligations.

Creagh to COP16

Creagh's role at Defra also gives her responsibility for international nature and wildlife, and as such she plans to attend next month's COP16 UN Biodiversity Summit in Colombia, as well as the COP29 UN Climate Summit in Azerbaijan.

"For this government, being back on the world stage means putting nature at the forefront of the global agenda," she said, stressing that the government would be working with international partners to push for greater ambition in pursuit of international targets to protect 30 per cent of land and seas by 2030.

Creagh also said that COP16 would see recommendations from joint work between the UK and French governments on the development of biodiversity credits released, which will set out "how businesses can invest in nature in just and equitable ways".

Moreover, ahead of the COP16 Summit, Creagh said the UK had been leading negotiations on setting up "a new global fund that will share the financial benefits that private sector companies derive from their use of genetic sequence data".

"That data is already being used in products all around the world, from shampoos to dyes," she explained. "But all too often the profits from its use are not being shared with those communities that nurtured the plants and animals from which that data was taken in the first place. I hope that COP16 will see agreement to s significant fund that will go some way to ensure that nature's wonders remain available to a future generation of innovators."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.