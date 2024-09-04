Cardiff coffee refill scheme to prevent 'up to 30,000 single-use cups'

A pilot scheme allowing coffee drinkers in Cardiff to "borrow" a reusable takeaway cup from a participating café and return it at a later date so it can be washed and reused is to be launched in the Welsh capital next month.

Launched by business improvement district FOR Cardiff and hailed as a "first of a kind" in Wales, the Cardiff Refill Return Cup scheme will roll out across cafes in the city from October 4th, after the projects secured £90,000 of funding from the UK government through its Shared Prosperity Fund.

FOR Cardiff has partnered with environmental charity City to Sea to deploy the group's Refill app, which will help locals and visitors find participating locations to pick up and drop off reusable cups.

The pilot phase will run until the end of March 2025 and will be measured and evaluated by the Greenwich Business School at the University of Greenwich and the Cardiff Business School at Cardiff University.

It is hoped data from the project will help provide a blueprint for future schemes across the UK, which could chip away at the estimated 2.5 billion takeaway coffee cups used and thrown away each year in the UK - enough to stretch around the world five and a half times if placed end to end. Consumers in the UK use 10,000 coffee cups every two minutes, but 99 per cent of these are currently not recycled.

"Our 2021-26 FOR Cardiff business plan clearly sets out our ambition to support businesses and work with local stakeholders to improve sustainability of our city centre, so we were thrilled to secure the funding we need to bring this exciting pilot to life," said Carolyn Brownell, executive director at FOR Cardiff. "We're positive that Cardiffians will get behind the scheme and help us to prevent up to 30,000 single-use cups from ever being used."

George Clark, programme lead at City to Sea, said he hoped the pilot would build on similar schemes rolled out in Bristol and Bath. "We are thrilled to be working with FOR Cardiff to bring the scheme to Cardiff and prevent thousands of single-use hot drink cups from entering the waste stream," he said. "We are very excited that the project will act as the first Welsh pilot to better understand the most effective way to operate the system and engage the public and local businesses - pollution and single-use litter is a challenge we must all play a part in tackling."

Participating cafes and coffee shops are to be provided with a stock of reusable cups so that a barista can scan a QR code when a customer buys a coffee. The app will then remind the customer when and where they can return the reusable cup.

Host venues announced so far include Waterloo Tea, three Pettigrew Bakeries locations across the city, two Da Coffee locations, and Bird & Blend Tea. Each site has pledged to offer a minimum of 15p discount on the price of a coffee for anyone using the scheme.

"Over the years we have consistently looked at ways to offer takeaways more sustainably - from offering discounts for people using their own cups, to making sure we sourced biodegradable materials for cups and packaging - but there are various challenges with both of these approaches," said David Le Masurier, co-founder of Pettigrew Bakeries. "Being part of this pilot was an absolute no-brainer for us as it is clearly the most sustainable option; we're really excited to get started. We know our customers' will jump at the chance to tackle the issue."

