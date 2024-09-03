Reports: Defra prepares to slash nature-friendly farming budget

The total subsidy available to farmers that adopt and maintain sustainable farming practices is set to be cut, according to reports in the Guardian

The government is reportedly preparing to cut the budget for nature-friendly farming projects by £100m a year, according to reports in the Guardian.

Civil service sources told the paper that Ministers had concluded that an underspend from the fund of £100m a year by the previous government had made it "impossible to justify" the current level of funding allocated to Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes. Departments across government have been tasked with identifying multi-million pound savings ahead of an October Budget where Chancellor Rachel Reeves is to set out plans to tackle the £22bn budget black hole the new government inherited from the Conservatives.

However, any cuts to the £2.4bn budget for the ELM programme are likely to face fierce criticism from farming and environmental groups, which had been calling for funding to be increased to help encourage more farmers to adopt sustainable and nature-friendly practices.      

Designed to replace the EU subsidy systems where land managers were paid according to the amount of land farmed, ELM schemes pay farmers that take steps to support nature and improve environmental performance, for instance by sowing wildflowers on field margins or letting hedges grow wilder.

Government research published last month found that nature-friendly farming schemes were benefitting bird, butterfly, bee and bat populations.

In response to a request for comment on the latest reports, a spokesperson for the Treasury said: "Following the spending audit, the chancellor has been clear that difficult decisions lie ahead on spending, welfare, and tax to fix the foundations of our economy and address the £22bn hole in the public finances left by the last government. Decisions on how to do that will be taken at the Budget in the round."

Last month, Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said the government planned to "optimise ELM schemes so they produce the right outcomes for all farmers, including those who have been too often ignored such as small, grassland, upland and tenanted farms".

He also said the government was committing to introducing a "new deal for farmers, Britain's food security, restore nature and support rural economic growth".

In addition, Labour has launched a review of the UK's environmental targets and plans for delivering on them, amidst warnings the country is currently off track to meet a raft of legally-binding goals set through the Environment Act.  

Writing on social media platform X, former Green MP Caroline Lucas urged the government to reconsider the mooted cuts to the ELM scheme. "Cutting England's Nature Friendly Farming budget is an absolute disaster for nature and wildlife and totally self-defeating and short-sighted for the economy," she said. "Our prosperity depends on the natural world. I hope government can be persuaded to reverse this terrible idea."

