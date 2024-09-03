Nespresso and Hived roll out all-electric coffee delivery for Greater London

Nespresso has teamed up with all-electric delivery provider Hived to whisk coffee pods across Greater London, while cutting carbon emissions by up to 76 per cent per parcel.

The companies said the agreement has the potential to save more than 10,000kg of CO2 a month across approximately 60,000 Nespresso deliveries in the capital - emissions equivalent to driving an average passenger car for around 37,500 miles.

All Hived deliveries are 100 per cent electric, including the middle mile from distribution centre to depot. Moreover, the delivery firm - which is backed by Maersk Growth, Pale Blue Dot, Eka Ventures, and Planet A Ventures - has also pledged to offer Nespresso customers both next-day and two-day delivery options to locations across Greater London.

The partnership also includes the ability for customers to track their orders in real time, receive regular live updates, and access live chat with Hived customer representatives.

The firm, which has already delivered millions of parcels across London for brands including ASOS, Zara, and Candy Kittens, currently boasts a 99 per cent first time delivery attempt rate, against an industry average of 90 per cent.

"Nespresso is an incredible cup of coffee, and we are delighted to be working as its delivery partner," said Murvah Iqbal, Hived co-founder and co-CEO. "Londoners can now get their coffee moments with an elevated and more sustainable delivery experience, at the same time.

"As Hived continues to expand its operations across London and beyond, this partnership is a great example of how Hived can support major brands like Nespresso, through its fast, reliable and uncomplicated delivery experience for customers."

New Nespresso-branded Hived electric delivery vans will hit streets across London to celebrate the coffee pod brand's latest update in its drive to achieve net zero emissions by 2035 at the earliest.

"As a direct-to-consumer brand, the delivery moment can often be the first physical experience of Nespresso for our customers," said Anna Lundstrom, CEO of Nespresso UK & ROI. "We want to make sure every delivery is elevated, seamless and as sustainable as possible which is why Hived is the perfect partner to help us achieve this ambition.

"Hived provides personalised choices which suit our customers' individual preferences, and their delivery service fits seamlessly into the Nespresso experience."

