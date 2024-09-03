Study: Pollution threatens nature in quarter of England's neighbourhoods

Levels of air, water, noise or light pollution that are unsafe for wildlife have been found in more than a quarter of neighbourhoods across England, prompting calls for the government to enshrine a right to a healthy environment in UK legislation.

In fresh research published today, Friends of the Earth found 27.5 per cent of England's neighbourhoods were experiencing breaches of multiple pollution thresholds that pose a major threat to key species, such as pollinating bees, native bats, otters, and Atlantic salmon.

The environmental group said it had mapped these pollution 'hotspots' in order to highlight the huge number of areas where polluted waterways, dirty air, or excessive levels of noise or light pollution are both threatening the survival of numerous British species and presenting a health risk for humans.

Chelsea and Fulham in central London was identified as the constituency with the highest concentration of pollution hotspots. It was followed by Salford and Worsely and Eccles in Manchester, and Vauxhall, Camberwell, and Battersea in London.

The four thresholds set out in the research, included where air pollution levels exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines; where raw sewage was dumped into waterways for over 336 hours in 2023; or where ecological health was rated 'bad' or 'poor'. Areas found to suffer from levels of artificial light or intrusive noise that disrupts local wildlife were also mapped as part of the research. The analysis drew on various sources of government and academic data to assess where the areas where thresholds had been breached.

Sienna Somers, nature campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said the research findings underscored the need for stronger legislative action to protect England's environment and citizen's health.

Specifically, she called for a right to a healthy environment to be enshrined in the existing Environment Act, which sets out a series of legally binding nature restoration targets that have to be backed by a formal Environmental Improvement Plan. The previous government was repeatedly accused of being off track to meet the bulk of the targets set through the Environment Act, and the new Labour government is currently reviewing the targets and accompanying Environmental Improvement Plans.

"Successive governments have failed to protect our environment from pollution and ensure people can continue to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of thriving nature," said Somers. "That's why we've ranked pollution hotspots based on constituencies, so citizens and MPs alike can see how pollution impacts their local area and take action.

"Polluters must be held accountable for the harm they cause and forced to clean it up. Stronger laws to hold polluters accountable would also give power back to communities to defend our rights in court, creating a cleaner and healthier environment for wildlife and people alike."

Some of the worst affected areas were found to have suffered from high levels of raw sewage, toxic chemicals or slurry being pumped into their habitats more than 1,000 times per day, threatening numerous plant and fish species, Friends of the Earth said.

The report also explained how in addition to being linked to 25,000 premature deaths each year in England, air pollution is a major threat to plants and wildlife, with noxious fumes capable of adversely affecting pollinators, and native plant life particularly susceptible to nitrogen overload.

And it pointed to separate research, which has estimated that excessive noise pollution affects the ability of more than 109 species in a variety of environments - including nesting birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods and molluscs - to communicate and forage for food. Impacts of noise pollution can include biodiversity loss, reductions in wildlife population sizes, and changes to animal behaviour such as increases in bird song volume to compete with urban soundscapes, the green group said.

Light pollution, meanwhile, can adversely affect the sleep of nocturnal animals such as bats and moths, particularly in urban areas of excessive artificial light from homes, businesses and roads.

"What harms wildlife often harms people as well," said Somers. "Many of us are forced to breathe the same dirty air and live near sewage-infested rivers. While we can choose to avoid these polluted waters, many precious species cannot steer clear of the pollution we pump into their living rooms."

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

As part of its "rapid review" of the statutory targets set out in the Environment Act the government last month said it plans to engage with business, local councils, and environmental groups to develop "new ambitious plans to save nature".

Labour has also committed to striving to deliver on the UK's international nature obligations as part of the UN's Global Biodiversity Framework treaty, including the target to halt and reverse nature loss from 2030.

