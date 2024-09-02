Deloitte: Almost half of FTSE 100 firms have restated sustainability metrics this year

Almost half of companies listed on the FTSE 100 have made adjustments to previously reported climate and sustainability metrics this year, according to new analysis by Deloitte.

The accountancy giant's study of climate and sustainability disclosures in reports published by the UK's top 100 companies by market capitalisation found 89 per cent of restatements related to greenhouse gas emissions metrics, with the remaining 11 per cent covering a range of topics, including waste, water, and diversity and inclusion.

Almost a third of the 46 restatements related to so-called Scope 3 value chain metrics measuring indirect emissions, such as business travel, employee commuting, supply chain emissions, and emissions from purchased goods and waste disposal.

According to Deloitte, the most frequent reason for restatements related to a change in methodology or measurement approach, with 44 per cent of respondents identifying this as the reason for their restatements. However, the the second most frequently cited reason for restatements was to correct of errors, with 29 per cent of firms admitting they had to correct previous erroneous disclosures.

"From greenhouse gas emissions to food waste, workforce diversity to pay gaps - companies must increasingly report metrics beyond their financial information and, crucially, those figures must be trusted by investors, employees and other users of this information," said Steve Farrell, partner and head of sustainability assurance at Deloitte.

"Our analysis shows that a significant number of environmental, social and governance metrics reported and published last year by the UK's largest companies have since been updated, either because measurements have evolved, or worryingly, because they were incorrect to begin with. This is notable because prior year restatements are comparatively rare in the world of financial reporting and indicate a material change to previously reported figures."

While Farrell claimed this trend could indicate that quality and rigour around non-financial reporting is improving, he warned that it also demonstrates continued volatility in ESG reporting ahead of the introduction of new regulatory frameworks that will require businesses to provide more detailed information on their environmental performance and governance.

For example, Deloitte flagged how the EU's new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) - an overarching legal framework mandating corporate climate disclosure which some firms will report against from December 2024 - is set to have a major impact on corporate reporting practices.

"The market should expect to see even more adjustments, across an even broader range of metrics, appearing in UK plc reports," added Farrell.

Katherine Lampen, partner and climate and sustainability lead at Deloitte, added that access to accurate and transparent sustainability data is becoming a "business imperative".

"Investors, regulators, and consumers are increasingly demanding this information to make informed decisions, and advanced organisations are using this information to drive corporate strategy," she said. "Companies that proactively address this trend will position themselves for long-term success."

Deloitte's findings come just a few weeks after the European Commission released 52 pages of FAQs about how to comply with the EU's new corporate disclosure mandates as firms prepare for mandated disclosures that are due in 2025 based on the 2024 financial year.

