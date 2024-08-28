'Whole buildings approach': SBTI publishes rules for building sector climate targets

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has today unveiled new guidelines for setting 1.5C-aligned emissions-reduction targets aimed at companies and investors across the building and construction value chain.

Created for developers, property owners, property managers and real estate investors looking to establish emission reduction targets, the climate standards-setting body said it had opted for a "whole buildings approach" when developing the sector-specific framework.

The new buildings criteria demands that firms commit to ending installation of fossil fuel-based heating, cooking, power and hot water equipment in buildings from 2030 at the latest in order to achieve SBTi validation for their climate goals.

The sector-specific framework also requires firms to establish targets to reduce buildings' operational emissions from cooling, heating and lighting, as well as the upfront embodied emissions linked to raw materials, manufacturing, transportation and construction. The specific level of operational emissions reductions required of companies depends on the location and function of buildings, the non-profit explained.

In addition, the guidelines urge companies in the sector to commit to implement energy efficiency improvements that can bring older buildings in line with climate goals.

SBTi said the new criteria represented the "world's first" science-based decarbonisation framework for companies and financial institutions in the buildings supply chain, which it said would help the emissions-intensive industry "overcome climate challenges" and work towards a net zero future.

All businesses in the building sector seeking validation of their climate targets with the SBTI must now apply the new criteria, it said. Meanwhile firms in the sector which have have already had their targets validated by the SBTi must recalculate "ahead of the regular schedule" using the sector-specific framework, it explained.

Currently, more than 300 buildings sector companies have validated targets with the SBTI, of which 64 are targeting net zero emissions. A further 130 companies in the sector have publicly committed to setting a target.

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, chief technical officer of the SBTI, called on businesses across the buildings supply chain to adopt the non-profit's new guidelines unveiled today and "lead the net zero transformation" of the built environment.

"This sector now has the tools to build towards net-zero - companies and financial institutions must take immediate action," he said. "Decarbonising both old and new buildings is paramount to tackling climate change."

Decarbonising the building and construction sector is critical to reaching global climate goals, with heating, cooling and construction of buildings estimated to account for around 37 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Meanwhile, with 80 per cent of current buildings expected to remain standing until 2050, the International Energy Agency has warned that delivering a low-carbon economy by mid-century will require a major retrofitting programme for existing buildings to become more energy efficient.

The SBTI said it had developed the new framework announced today in consultation with an expert advisory group made up of companies, financial institutions, non-profit and multilateral organisations. The process included a two-month public consultation and four-month pilot test, in accordance with the SBTI's operating procedures for the development of new standards, it added.

The Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor initiative (CRREM) and engineering, architecture and consultancy company Ramboll worked with the SBTI to develop regional pathways for in-use and embodied emissions targets.

Professor Dr Sven Bienert, head of the CRREM consortium said the group was pleased to provide supplementary resources to the criteria as a technical partner to the project.

"These tools and actionable guidance provide clear, science-based targets that enable the sector to accelerate decarbonisation and drive the global shift to a net-zero economy," he said. "CRREM is committed to continuing the collaboration with SBTi to drive meaningful progress in reducing the carbon footprint of the buildings sector."

Meanwhile, Peter Heymann Andersen, COO at Ramboll, said the new criteria offered a "definitive channel for the industry to align with the Paris Agreement goals".

"Having science-based targets, recently validated by SBTI, Ramboll has demonstrated our commitment towards reducing carbon emissions, which also includes targeting reductions from our building designs by 50 per cent come 2030," Heymann Anderson said. "Achieving this is no small feat—it mandates a cohesive effort across the value chain. The SBTi's guidance is invaluable; it not only demystifies 'Paris-aligned' for the sector but also fortifies our discourse with partners and clients, steering us toward a sustainable future in unison."

