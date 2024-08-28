'Price parity': Vauxhall sets same price tag for new Frontera electric and petrol hybrid vehicles

Vauxhall is offering electric and petrol hybrid versions of its latest car for the same upfront price, in a move the automaker claims makes it the first in the UK to achieve price parity between pure battery and fossil fuel versions of the same vehicle.

The Stellantis-owned manufacturer today announced that its new Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid models would both be sold on the UK market with a price tag starting from £23,495.

In doing so, Vauxhall claims it is the first to even out the price tag between electric vehicles (EVs) and cars that have internal combustion engines (ICE) in the UK, where EVs on average come at an upfront cost that is almost a third higher - 31 per cent - than for fossil fuel equivalents.

However, with rafts of studies having frequently shown that EVs are generally cheaper to operate due to lower charging and maintenance costs compared to ICE vehicles, achieving parity in the upfront price tag between the two across the market would likely mean zero emission vehicles offer a greater value proposition to consumers.

As such, many analysts expect upfront price parity between EVs and fossil fuel vehicles to mark a tipping point in the wider car market, that could quickly accelerate the uptake of zero emission vehicles ahead of the government's plan to phase-out sales of new fossil fuel cars in the 2030s.

The move comes after a recent study by think tank Onward, found that 37 per cent of Brits expecting to purchase a new car in the next year said they planned to buy an electric vehicle (EV). However, the report also flagged ongoing concerns about high upfront costs.

"Vauxhall is leading the way in democratising access to electric vehicles," said Vauxhall's managing director James Taylor. "With the launch of the New Frontera, Vauxhall has eliminated the list price premium that often applies to electric vehicles, with both electric and petrol hybrid versions offered for an identical list price.

"At just £23,495, New Frontera Electric is a significant milestone in our mission to make electric mobility accessible for everyone across the UK."

Vauxhall is aiming to offer fully electric versions of all of its cars and vans by the end of this year, as it pushes forward with its commitment to only sell fully electric new cars and vans from 2028.

It said the new Frontera would be available either with a hybrid petrol engine backed by an electric battery powertrain, or with a fully electric powertrain offering a range of up to 186 miles on a single charge of its 44kWh battery. The EV version's battery can be charged from 20 per cent up to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes from a 100kW rapid charger, it added.

From next year, moreover, Vauxhall said it plans to launch a long range version of the Frontera Electric capable of up journeys of up to to 248 miles on a single charge.

In addition, the carmaker said drivers purchasing a new Frontera online would be able to choose a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro home charger providing access to Intelligent Octopus Go, a home energy tariff designed especially for EV drivers. In February, Vauxhall also struck a partnership enabling its customers to access free credit to charge up their EVs at more than 600 Tesco stores across the UK.

It follows the announcement from Stellantis earlier this year that it plans to accelerate its UK-based electric vehicle production, as it confirmed that electric van manufacturing is set to start at its Luton plant in the first half of 2025.

As per July figures from automotive trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), sales of electric passenger vehicles continued to rise in the UK last month, with their share of the overall car market rising from 16.5 per cent last year to almost 19 per cent.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy