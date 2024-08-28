'Fuel poverty has flatlined': Government urged to deliver green home policy 'refresh'

Policy efforts have failed to cut the number of fuel poor households in England "to any meaningful extent" over the past five years, underscoring the dire need for a major "reset, a refresh and a new focus" for energy efficiency across the country.

That is the stark warning from the Committee on Fuel Poverty in its 2024 Annual Report today, which estimates 13 per cent of households in England - some 3.17 million homes - were in fuel poverty in 2023, marking barely any improvement from the 3.18 million households estimated to have been in fuel poverty a year earlier.

The Committee, which provides policy advice to the government, said the latest figures showed that progress in tackling fuel poverty - whereby households struggle to pay for costs of heating and powering their homes - had effectively stalled since 2019, following almost a decade of progress which had seen fuel poverty levels fall by 40 per cent since 2010.

"Fuel poverty has flatlined," said Committee chair and former Labour MP Caroline Flint. "I don't think any government anticipated this. Perhaps the stable energy prices for most of the 2010s created an optimism that fuel poverty would continue to fall for years to come. That optimism was misplaced.

"Last year, the Committee hoped that with the pandemic behind us, energy efficiency programmes would step up and progress would continue – even if the government's milestones were at risk of being missed. Now, it seems the pandemic – when so much stopped - obscured the lack of progress being made."

The UK housing stock is among the draughtiest in Europe, with millions of homes and buildings requiring green upgrades such as insulation and low carbon heating in the coming years if the country is to achieve its net zero emissions targets.

Meanwhile, today's report comes as households and businesses in the UK continue to grapple with a cost of living crisis which has seen energy bills soar in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in turn driving up inflation across the economy.

Energy bills are now not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until towards the end of the decade at the earliest, with Ofgem last week confirming that the energy bill price cap is set to rise by an average of 10 per cent this winter, prompting renewed calls for targeted support for vulnerable households and an acceleration of green home retrofit measures nationwide.

However, Flint stressed that today's report was not "defeatist" in outlook, arguing that fuel poverty could be beaten with an updated approach including targeted financial support such as social tariffs for vulnerable and low-income households over the years to come.

The report calls on the government to develop a revamped fuel poverty strategy for England offering a guarantee of "affordable energy for all", backed be a review of the current metric used to assess fuel poverty levels.

The Committee also flagged effectively targeted energy efficiency programmes as central to reducing fuel poverty, claiming that the shift away from a "fabric first" approach to improving household energy efficiency since 2022 "has proved less effective at warming homes".

Instead, it calls for a return to the "fabric first" approach, arguing that measures such as insulation should be installed for all fuel poor and vulnerable households before resources are directed at the incorporation of low-carbon heating systems - such as heat pumps - into those properties.

And, while warning that failure to make rapid progress in private rented sector energy efficiency could "fundamentally undermine" any government strategy to end fuel poverty, the Committee caveated that further research and data sharing would be essential to deploy targeted support suggested.

The Committee also identified ethnic minority households and homes using prepayment meters as among the most at risk of struggling to afford energy payments and therefore facing cold home environments, adding that over 900,000 households in England with one or more children are in fuel poverty. As such, it argued any strategy to tackle fuel poverty must therefore dovetail with wider policies to eliminate child poverty.

"Our report exposes hidden aspects of fuel poverty: like very high concentrations of ethnic minority households in fuel poverty in some of our large towns and cities; like the lack of progress in the low-cost private rented sector, where too many people are still living in cold homes," added Flint.

"This report argues that the Fuel Poverty Strategy requires a reset, a refresh and a new focus, to continue to bear down on a problem which too many low-income households endure year on year. The Committee hopes to see a renewed drive to improve the fabric of our coldest homes – a fabric first approach."

"Energy prices remain about £700 above pre-pandemic levels – and are rising this winter – this poses a serious challenge," she added. "But the cheapest energy of all is the energy never used because a house retains its heat and stays warm in winter."

The new Labour government has faced criticism over its recent decision to cut winter fuel payments for some pensioners in order to help plug a "£22bn black hole" in the public finances, although reports today suggest the Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering extending the existing Household Support Fund beyond 30 September to help some vulnerable citizens with the costs of food and energy.

Meanwhile, Labour has also pledged £6.6bn funding over the course of the current Parliament - double the previous government's commitment - to help upgrade and insulate five million homes, in addition to rolling out a new Warm Homes Plan to offer grants and low interest loans to support households with investments in insulation, solar panels, batteries and low carbon heating.

The new government has said it is aiming to ensure as many fuel poor homes as possible achieve a minimum C rating for energy efficiency by 2030, backed by an interim target for as many fuel poor homes as is "reasonably practicable" to achieve a D rating by 2025.

Responding to the Committee on Fuel Poverty's report today, Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said a review of the current Fuel Poverty Strategy was "already underway", adding that Labour's new Warm Homes Plan would also help to "upgrade millions of homes and make them warmer and cheaper to run".

"We are reversing a legacy on fuel poverty that has left some of the most vulnerable households living with the consequences of cold homes and soaring energy bills," she said. "And we will do everything we can to make sure that struggling families are protected whilst we make the transition to homegrown clean energy that will lower bills for good."

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, echoed the Committee's calls for a Fuel Poverty Strategy "reset".

"Anyone who has paid a gas bill over the last few years knows the real world impacts of relying on gas for home heating and electricity generation - with people in fuel poverty suffering most from the extortionate and volatile prices of the fuel," she said. "Energy efficiency schemes are not performing at the target level at the moment but could be the light at the end of the tunnel as insulation lowers bills and decreases gas demand in households, which will increasingly come from abroad as the North Sea continues its inevitable decline.

"In the long term, the solutions of upgrading our leaky housing stock, transitioning away from gas boilers and building renewables will help to shield fuel poor households from future gas crises, with no time to waste."

