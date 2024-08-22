'Thousands of Scottish chargers at just one tap': Octopus Energy adds ChargePlace Scotland to Electroverse app

New partnership will make 2,900 ChargePlace Scotland chargers accessible through Octopus Energy’s EV charging platform

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers using Octopus Energy's Electroverse app now have easier access to charging in Scotland, after 2,900 chargers owned by ChargePlace Scotland were added to the EV charging platform.

In an announcement this morning, Octopus Energy announced a new partnership with ChargePlace Scotland which will allow users of its Octopus Electroverse app to power up at sites operated by the charging network. 

Funded by the Scottish government, ChargePlace Scotland is Scotland's national charging network and has grown 50-fold in less than decade, according to the update.

Meanwhile, an additional partnership with Evolt Charging powered by SWARCO Smart Charging - the company which provides the back-office services for ChargePlace Scotland through a contract with government body Transport Scotland - will see a further 800 chargers across the UK added to the Electroverse, Octopus Energy said.

The collaboration will allow EV drivers using the networks to use Octopus' "one-card, one app" system when charging up at ChargePoint Scotland sites, which eliminates the need for multiple apps when accessible public charging points.

Octopus Energy said the model "drastically simplifies" public charging for EV drivers, while also providing users access to features including map navigation, route planning, and in-car support through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It noted its new collaboration with ChargePlace Scotland would give drivers "one tap access to the majority of charges in Scotland", adding that Scotland was a "trailblazer in the EV revolution" and boasted the highest concentration of EV chargers per capita out of London.

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, said the company was "thrilled" to partner with ChargePlace Scotland. "Drivers can now seamlessly access thousands of Scottish chargers at just one tap," he said. "ChargePlace Scotland has been a trailblazer in building out EV infrastructure – and together, we're driving towards a better future for EV drivers."

Stephen Trayner, customer service director at ChargePlace Scotland/Evolt, also hailed the new collaboration. "This partnership with Octopus is another great step forward for ChargePlace Scotland and driver choice," he said. "It demonstrates Transport Scotland and Evolt Charging's commitment to cooperation that delivers a just transition, confidence in EVs, and furthers operation of Scotland's network. Ease of access is crucial to Scotland and the UK's EV growth - and this makes John O'Groats to Lands End an even simpler EV reality."

Octopus Energy said the integration of ChargePoint Scotland and Evolt chargers to its app meant Electoverse now had partnerships in place with 950 charge point brands in over 40 countries, giving EV drivers access to more than 800,000 chargers around Europe.

