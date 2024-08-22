Survey: UK homeowners ignoring heat pumps in green retrofit plans

More than two in five UK homeowners plan to carry out energy efficiency improvements in the next few years, but many of these measures are unlikely to make a significant dent in carbon emissions as not enough households are planning to replace their fossil gas boilers.

Those are leading insights from fresh research published today by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) Foundation - the quality mark for small-scale renewable energy installations - based on a poll of 2,500 UK homeowners conducted by YouGov.

The survey found that while 36 per cent of homeowners are planning to make energy improvements to their homes over the next two years, they expect many of these to be relatively small changes offering limited climate benefits such as loft insulation or new radiators, rather than measures that would be far more impactful in terms of energy costs and emissions such as replacing fossil gas boilers with heat pumps.

More than 80 per cent of UK homes are currently heated by fossil gas boilers, all of which will need to be replaced with lower carbon alternatives in the next decade or more in order to meet UK climate targets.

However, rather than invest in heat pumps, the survey findings suggest most homeowners are planning to spend their savings on other home upgrades instead.

MCS said only 10 per cent of poll respondents planned to install a heat pump in the next few years, compared to 14 per cent who said they intended to install a new oil or gas boiler.

The survey also found that, of those planning energy retrofits to their properties, only just over half intend to spend up to £5,000, and 10 per cent plan to spend more than £10,000. The installation of a heat pump can typically cost thousands of pounds, although the government offers grants worth up to £7,500 off these costs.

The report comes after MCS figures just this week showed that while more people than ever are installing heat pumps in the UK - reaching a new milestone of 250,000 certified appliances installed to date - the country is still a long way off its target for 600,000 installations per year by 2028.

As such, the charity called for a national, public-awareness raising campaign setting out the benefits of shifting to low carbon heating and installing energy efficiency measures in order to accelerate uptake, backed by new innovative financing to help unlock mass-scale retrofits.

"The technology and solutions to make millions of homes comfortable, healthy and zero-carbon are available, but we need homeowners to be informed and supported in making the transition in the most effective way," said Alastair Mumford, programme director at the MCS Foundation.

"The government must launch a national public awareness campaign and ensure homeowners have access to advice on low-carbon heating and retrofitting if we are to make progress in transitioning to low carbon, future-proofed homes."

