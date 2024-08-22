'Unlawful and unnecessary': Government hit with legal challenge over North Sea oil and gas licences

The government is facing calls to revoke a flurry of North Sea oil and gas drilling licences handed out during the final months of the previous Conservative administration, after a fresh legal challenge against a spate of these decisions was launched today by environmental charity Oceana.

Oceana this morning confirmed it has lodged a legal challenge with the High Court against decisions made under the previous Conservative government to grant drilling licences to 31 North Sea oil and gas projects in May 2024.

The legal challenge, which follows through on an initial threat made by the Oceana in June, claims that the approval of new drilling licences in the North Sea was unlawful as the then-government did not consider the risk of potential oil spills to the UK's marine protected areas (MPAs), nor did it consider the full impacts of these drilling projects on the climate, including the estimated emissions generated by extracted oil and gas.

In the months leading up to the 2024 General Election, the Conservative government approved as many as 82 drilling licences for oil and gas projects in the North Sea between October 2023 and May 2024, all of which the charity argues were granted unlawfully.

However, Oceana's legal challenge itself concerns only the 31 licences approved by the government during May 2024, as UK legal rules require that Judicial Review applications must be filed within three months of the decisions they seek to challenge, a spokesperson for the charity explained.

Represented by the environmental law firm Leigh Day, Oceana said it would argue that former Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho did not pay due regard to the advice of the government's statutory advisors - the Joint Nature Conservation Committee - when agreeing to press ahead with the North Sea licensing round earlier this year.

The charity also claims Coutinho failed to adequately assess the cumulative impacts of licensed drilling activity on the relevant sites, and that she relied on a "flawed" assumption than only 50 per cent of licenced drilling would actually end up taking place.

"Our client is legitimately frustrated that advice from expert bodies set up to conserve the marine environment was effectively ignored - advice which condemns the plans for further licensing due to the damage drilling would cause to marine wildlife and the knock-on climate effects from the greenhouse gases generated when the extracted fossil fuels are used," said Rowan Smith, a solicitor at Leigh Day. "We are prepared to argue, on behalf of Oceana UK, that the assessments on protected sites failed to properly acknowledge these issues."

The new Labour government has pledged to end to all new North Sea oil and gas licencing while at the same time working to rapidly increase domestic renewables capacity in pursuit of its stretching 2030 clean power target. However, Labour has also repeatedly said it would not rescind any existing drilling licenses handed out under previous governments.

As such, Oceana UK said it was hopeful that an open letter to Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband published today - which has also won the backing of 20 green NGOs - would help encourage the government to both concede the legal action brought by the charity, and also rescind some of the drilling licences awarded by the previous government.

The open letter has been signed by more than 20 NGOs including Oceana, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Greenpeace UK and the Wildlife and Countryside Link, who together form the Ocean Alliance Against Offshore Drilling.

By conceding the case, the letter argues that the government would have an opportunity to "make good on promises made to the public and signal a clear departure from the previous administration's continuing reliance on fossil fuels".

It also makes a direct plea to Miliband. "Your personal dedication to addressing the climate and nature crisis is without doubt, and you now have an opportunity to demonstrate your political will," it states. "Please act now and bring an end to unnecessary and unlawful new oil and gas licences to protect the ocean so that it can protect us."

Naomi Tilley, campaign lead at Oceana, said the drilling licences were issued "with a shocking disregard for expert advice, as well as our seas, climate and future".

"With its commitment to end oil and gas licences, the new government has started down a world-leading path, and now it has a crucial opportunity to honour the spirit of that ambition, by calling time once and for all on these licences and the destruction and degradation caused by Big Oil running roughshod over our ocean," she said.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the government could not comment on live legal cases.

However, the new Labour government has placed clean energy and the net zero transition front and centre of its vision for growing the economy and tackling the cost of living crisis, having announced a flurry of policy measures in recent weeks. These include the decision to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England, establish publicly-owned green power firm Great British Energy, and to stop handing out licences for new oil and gas drilling projects in the North Sea.

