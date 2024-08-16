UK cements position as Europe's biggest green bus market

The British bus market has just enjoyed a stellar quarter, with sales of new buses, coaches, and minibuses rising more than 61 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of the year to over 1,820 units.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the latest figures continue a trend that has seen new bus sales rise sharply since the start of 2023 as operator confidence has returned following the disruption caused by the covid pandemic.

Demand is also being driven by government support, such as the Bus Fare Cap Grant and various schemes for funding the switch to zero emission models.

The latest data confirms sales of the greenest zero emission electric and hydrogen models rose 36 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter to 424 units.

The performance means the UK continues to sit at the top of the European green bus league table, boasting the largest zero emission bus market by volume in Europe, ahead of Italy, Germany, and France.

The trade body said government support has been crucial to the success of the market, including through England's Zero Emission Bus Regional Area funding and the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund.

"With buses now leading Britain's road vehicle decarbonisation - helped by a less complex transition than cars, vans and trucks, given buses have depot-based, circular and consistent routes - the bus fleet could reach net zero before any other vehicle sector," the SMMT said.

However, it also flagged that zero emission bus uptake is uneven between different UK nations and regions, with smaller and rural bus operators finding it harder to fund new vehicles and supporting infrastructure.

The SMMT's most recent position paper - titled Next Stop, Net Zero: The Route To A Decarbonised UK Bus Market - argues the new government should now set out a clear timetable for decarbonising bus fleets across every region and operator in support of the UK's net zero goals.

It argues that an accelerated programme of bus decarbonisation would unlock multiple benefits through reduced carbon emissions, congestion, and air pollution, as well as improved energy security.

"A boost in uptake of new buses which provide mass mobility across the nation is also a boost for our economy and society, given the vital role these vehicles play - from commuting and staycations to transport for schools, charities and health and social care," said Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT. "At the same time, fleets continue to go green in rising numbers and, with suitably ambitious incentives and infrastructure is in place, buses and the communities which depend on them could be the UK's first to reach net zero."

The update came on the same day as the SMMT published new figures for sales of electric vans, which revealed that demand slowed down during July.

The trade body confirmed sales of electric vans fell almost 15 per cent year-on-year with just 1,415 registrations of both large and smaller models recorded in July. The results mean battery electric vans have accounted for just 5.1 per cent of all new van sales to date this year, leaving the market well short of the government's target of a 10 per cent market share for zero emission models.

Sales of zero emission HGVs were more encouraging, rising 30 per cent year-on-year in July. At 0.6 per cent, however, electric HGVs still account for a tiny fraction of the overall UK market, even if the share has grown slightly from 0.4 per cent last year.

