'Enforcement Undertaking': Budweiser Budvar importer pays £400,000 over recycling scheme failure

Bristol-based beer importer Budweiser Budvar UK Ltd has contributed more than £400,000 to the Make Britain Tidy campaign, after an Environment Agency investigation revealed it had failed to register as a producer of packaging.

The probe from the environment watchdog found Budweiser Budvar UK Ltd had been unregistered as a producer of packaging for 18 years, having failed to comply with the Producer Responsibility Obligations (Packaging Waste) Regulations that were first introduced in 2004.

The company claimed it was unaware of the regulations until it was contacted by the Environment Agency.

But it agreed to a reactive Enforcement Undertaking with the agency, reaching a legal agreement with the watchdog as an alternative to prosecution or other monetary penalties.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company has now contributed £414,003 to Keep Britain Tidy for use in its Great British Spring Clean campaign.

The payment was calculated based on the amount the company was estimated to have saved by not recycling or recovering packaging waste, plus a penalty of 30 per cent. In addition, it has been required to cover the Environment Agency's costs.

"It's important that businesses take responsibility for the packaging that they place on the UK market," said Jake Richardson of the Environment Agency. "The Producer Responsibility Obligations (Packaging Waste) Regulations ensure that businesses such as Budweiser Budvar UK Ltd contribute towards the cost of recycling the packaging that they add to the UK waste-stream.

"In this case, we investigated and found they had failed to comply with the regulations and had consequently not paid its rightful share towards the recycling of its packaging. When the company realised this, it wanted to do the right thing and so it submitted an Enforcement Undertaking offer, which ensured that all avoided recycling costs were donated to a project that will enhance, restore and protect England's natural environment."

He added that Budweiser Budvar UK Ltd "is now fully compliant with the Packaging Regulations and has put processes in place to ensure continued compliance in the future".

Richardson also defended the use of Enforcement Undertakings, arguing that where appropriate they "allow a better resolution for the environment than a prosecution and help offenders who are prepared to take responsibility for their actions to put things right voluntarily, in a way that directly benefits the environment and local communities".

BusinessGreen contacted Budweiser Budvar UK Ltd for comment but had not received a response at the time of going to press.

The Environment Agency investigation is particularly significant given companies that produce packaging are set to face new responsibilities and fees through reforms to the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme from the start of next year. The EPR requires firms to pay to cover the cost of recycling materials they put onto the market and the scheme is set to be extended from January 1st to cover a wider range of packaging materials.

The government today provided updated guidance on the new fees that are set to be imposed through the expanded scheme, unveiling illustrative base fees for different materials for 2025/26. The proposed fees range from between £130 and £330 a tonne for glass to between £410 and £665 a tonne for fibre-based composites.

Industry groups welcomed the increased clarity provided by the illustrative fees and urged the government to finalise the new regulatory framework as quickly as possible.

"We welcome the long-awaited release of base fees for EPR, which helps manufacturers take more responsibility for packaging and helps them plan for 2025 costs," said Jim Bligh, director of corporate affairs and packaging at The Food and Drink Federation. "With EPR expected to cost at least £1.4bn in 2025, it's crucial that funds are used to improve recycling infrastructure. Everyone must work together to ensure EPR drives value, boosts recycling rates, and fosters a circular economy. Defra should now empower producers to manage the scheme, encouraging investment, green jobs, and innovation in packaging."

However, trade body British Glass questioned the government's proposal for a weight-based fee structure for different packaging materials, arguing the fees in their current form are "likely to have a severe detrimental impact on the glass industry".

"British Glass will always support sustainable practices and the principles behind the EPR scheme," said Dr Nick Kirk, technical director at British Glass. "However, the weight-based fee structure fails to recognise the unique attributes and benefits of glass as a packaging material. Glass is 100 per cent recyclable, can be recycled an infinite number of times without loss of quality, and has a low environmental impact in terms of chemical leaching due to its inert nature. We welcome the decision to adopt higher fees for lighter packaging materials, however, we urge Defra to go further by adopting a units-based approach to avoid jeopardising the glass industry; EPR in this current form is not a material-neutral policy."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.