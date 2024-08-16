Marsh launches 'first-of-its-kind' insurance for carbon transport and storage projects

Insurance broker Marsh has this week launched a new insurance solution that has been specifically designed for carbon transportation and storage projects, predicting the move could ease one of the main barriers to investment in the fledgling carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry.

Created by Marsh's Energy & Power team and underwritten by insurance and re-insurance specialist Canopius, the new solution aims to provide comprehensive coverage to enable upstream energy firms to meet financial security obligations for projects where captured CO2 is transported and injected into geological structures.

The company said traditional insurance provision for these risks requires physical damage or disruption to operations caused by an out-of-control well in order for a claim to be made.

But Marsh's solution adds a new non-damage trigger for the geological leakage of CO2, providing an indemnification for the costs of corrective measures, as well as a trigger for the associated business interruption.

The new solution also includes an indemnification for the costs incurred to acquire carbon credits to compensate for any CO2 that leaks, where applicable to the project's geography. This indemnification is available across the leak removal chain, whether the leak occurs from scheduled onshore facilities, the CO2 pipeline or ship, or from the storage complex itself, the company said.

The CCS industry has long argued that carbon leakage from geological formations is extremely unlikely. But concerns over leakage have emerged as a source of reputational and financial risk for the sector, with critics arguing policymakers and investors need to have contingency plans in place in the event that captured emissions leak back into the atmosphere and negate the low carbon credentials of CCS or carbon removal projects.

Hannah Jennings, global CCS initiative leader in the energy and power division at Marsh Specialty, said the new solution can help manage the risk of leakage and unlock more investment in CCS projects.

"Carbon capture, utilisation and storage has a fundamental role to play in reducing emissions globally and delivering the net zero energy system," she said. "Designed to support the upstream energy market as it adapts to the energy transition, Marsh Specialty's new solution not only represents a meaningful shift in the parameters of traditional energy insurance but also delivers greater certainty and confidence to investors and users of CCS mechanisms."

Sam Harrison, group chief underwriting officer at Canopius, said: "It's our job to find solutions to address the as-yet unknown risks associated with these new, exciting technologies. But that doesn't mean we're working in the dark - we have decades of experience in finding solutions for traditional upstream energy resource risks, and we can put that experience to work in these new fields. Working with our partners and their clients, we can take learned lessons and find new, innovative ways of addressing tomorrow's challenges."

The news comes in the same week as carbon credits rating agency issued its first AAA-rating to Climeworks' flagship direct air capture carbon removal project in Iceland.

