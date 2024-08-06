'Catalogue of failure': Thames, Yorkshire, and Northumbrian Water face £168m in fines over sewage spills

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
'Catalogue of failure': Thames, Yorkshire, and Northumbrian Water face £168m in fines over sewage spills

Ofwat fines three of England’s water suppliers multimillion-pound sums following 'biggest ever' wastewater management investigation

Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, and Northumbrian Water have all been hit by multimillion-pound penalties, in the first batch of outcomes from regulator Ofwat's "biggest ever" investigation into water treatment...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Are Sustainable Aviation Fuels really 'sustainable'? The ASA has its say

Adidas, Target, and Zalando club together to stamp out footwear waste

Most read
01

'Insufficiently rigorous': Millions of carbon credits fail to secure high integrity label approval

06 August 2024 • 7 min read
02

Rachel Reeves advances plans for UK International Investment Summit

06 August 2024 • 4 min read
03

Shell inks 330MWh battery storage offtake agreement with BW ESS and Penso Power

06 August 2024 • 3 min read
04

Fran Haycock: 'Sustainability needs brave and influential leadership to establish it from the outset'

06 August 2024 • 6 min read
05

Study: Separate carbon removal budget needed to meet global climate goals

06 August 2024 • 4 min read

More on Infrastructure

'A greener future for road transport': Work begins on one of UK's first HGV charging hubs
Infrastructure

'A greener future for road transport': Work begins on one of UK's first HGV charging hubs

New HGV charging hub to be developed at Immingham to provide a pivotal hub for logistics networks in the UK and Europe

Amber Rolt
clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
How to deliver the green industrial revolution
Infrastructure

How to deliver the green industrial revolution

The new Labour government has set out its vision for supplying more clean power - but there is little clarity over its demand-side policies, writes Pablo John at the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE)

Pablo John, Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE)
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
Ofgem appoints Elexon to oversee burgeoning flexible electricity market
Infrastructure

Ofgem appoints Elexon to oversee burgeoning flexible electricity market

Britain's energy regulator pushes forward with efforts to support growing UK market for flexible grid technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 July 2024 • 4 min read