Shell inks 330MWh battery storage offtake agreement with BW ESS and Penso Power

Energy giant Shell has today announced a seven-year deal to trade power from the 330MWh Bramley project currently under construction by BW ESS and Penso Power in Hampshire, which is expected to become the UK's longest duration battery energy storage system (BESS) once operational.

The fixed-price tolling agreement will secure revenues for the Bramley BESS site 12 miles south of Reading, which will connect to Scottish & Southern Energy Network's distribution network once commissioned towards the end of the year.

According to today's update, the deal - which provides revenue certainty for BW ESS and Penso Power while allowing Shell to trade the Bramley BESS into ancillary services and wholesale markets - is the first long-term tolling agreement for a single BESS asset in Great Britain.

Tolling agreements are proving increasingly popular in the fast-expanding energy storage market. They see the 'offtake' or 'route-to-market' provider guarantee a fixed payment in return for complete trading control of the battery. The approach reduces risk for battery developers and owners, while providing energy trading specialists with the chance to maximise returns if they optimise trading from the asset.

"We are thrilled to partner with the highly experienced energy trading team at Shell on this project," said Erik Strømsø, CEO of BW ESS. "Bramley showcases our commitment to advancing energy storage solutions that set the bar for the wider market - while pioneering new models for project financing and operation.

"This tolling agreement, which has been some time in the making, demonstrates the attractiveness of longer-duration, higher-performance battery systems. It not only secures long-term revenues for Bramley, but also helps enable the market's shift away from short-term frequency response towards load shifting."

Part of BW Group, BW ESS currently has more than 500MWh of projects currently in construction across UK, Italy, Sweden, and Australia. It announced a joint venture with Penso Power in October 2021 that will see the firm fund the build out of Penso's UK project pipeline totalling more than 3GWh.

The Bramley BESS deal builds upon an existing multi-year offtake agreement inked between Shell and Penso Power in 2020 for the latter's 100MW Minety battery storage project in Wiltshire

Controlled and optimised by Shell-owned energy management software platform Limejump, the system powers up to 10,000 homes for a day before being recharged. Shell trades all of the power from the two 50MW batteries developed by Penso Power and funded by China Huaneng Group and CNIC Corporation.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Shell with another innovative contract structure to de-risk revenues and support project funding," said Richard Thwaites, CEO at Penso Power.

"The floor contract we agreed with Shell on our Minety battery storage project back in 2020 became a template for the industry and this tolling agreement for Bramley breaks new ground. It represents a coming of age for the battery energy storage sector."

The announcement comes barely a week after Shell announced quarterly adjusted earnings of £4.9bn, bringing the oil and gas giant's profits to £10.9bn in the first half of the year.

"The Bramley battery system is one of the most sophisticated longer-duration assets under construction in the UK and will provide us with unmatched capabilities for portfolio optimisation," said Rupen Tanna, head of power and systematic trading at Shell Energy Europe. "Tolls have been a feature of conventional energy trading for many years. By extending the business model to battery storage, Shell has the trading experience to add significant value, while supporting the UK's ongoing energy transition. The experience gained through these early tolling contracts will be invaluable to the wider market."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.