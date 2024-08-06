DP World to provide CO2-per-consignment data for road to rail freight switch

Stuart Stone
Credit: iStock
Logistics giant partners with Pledge to access more granular carbon data for Modal Shift Program and further incentivise cargo owners to switch to rail

DP World has today announced it intends to accelerate its efforts to switch more cargo from road to rail for freight transport from the Port of Southampton by partnering with carbon software provider Pledge....

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

Utility Warehouse to fund three-year drive to restore Dartmoor's temperate rainforest

Royal Mint to 'mine' TV, laptop, and mobile phone circuit boards for gold

