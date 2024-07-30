'Nature is dying': Government orders 'rapid review' of statutory environmental targets

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Defra announces review of Environment Act targets in areas such as air quality, water pollution, biodiversity and tree planting

The government is to carry out a "rapid review" of legally binding nature targets governing air pollution, tree planting, biodiversity, waste reduction, and other environmental metrics in order to inform...

