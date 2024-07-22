2030 clean power goal a 'substantial challenge', energy experts warn

The UK is currently badly off track to meet the new government's 100 per cent clean power by 2030 target, with a new analysis suggesting solar and wind projects are on course to account for less than half of electricity generation by the end of this decade.

Modelling published this morning by Cornwall Insight predicts wind and solar are set to account for just 44 per cent of power generation in Britain by 2030 - a substantial increase on current levels, but still well short of the levels needed if Labour is to meet its stretching target of operating a new zero emission power system by the end of the decade.

The influential analyst firm warns a 44 per cent share of the electricity mix for wind and solar would be a significant shortfall on the 67 per cent share that is estimated to be needed to underpin a near fully decarbonised electricity system.

The consultancy said the findings shows how delivering a zero-carbon power system by 2030 was set to be a "substantial challenge" for the new government.

Labour has set goals to double onshore wind, quadruple offshore wind, and triple solar power generation in support of its 2030 clean power target. But Cornwall Insight's modelling suggests that based on current trends the UK is on track to fall short of the government's targets for all three clean power sources, by 17GW, 27GW, and 10GW respectively.

It has predicted that fast-tracking development to meet goals would require an additional £48bn of investment, on top of the £18bn energy infrastructure buildout already planned by the government.

The government has moved swiftly to bring forward reforms in support of its clean power goals, having used its first two weeks in power to lift the 'de facto' ban on onshore wind farms in England, approve three new solar farm projects, announce sweeping planning reforms, and appoint former Climate Change Committee boss Chris Stark to lead a new delivery body. Further moves to boost offshore wind development and ramp up investment in renewables supply chains are expected in the coming weeks.

But analysts have warned the 2030 clean power target remains a hugely ambitious goal, especially given planned new nuclear projects are unlikely to be online by the end of the decade and the Hinkley Point project that is currently under construction has faced repeated delays. As such, meeting the target would require an unprecedented surge in renewables, grid, and energy storage development over the next five years.

Tom Edwards, principal modeller at Cornwall Insight, said the gap between the current renewables deployment trajectory and the new government's 2030 target was "substantial".

"Without significant intervention, we risk falling far short of the decarbonisation goals," he said.

Cornwall Insight said the pathway to a fully decarbonised power system would depend on increased support for developers through state-backed clean power auctions, as well as rapid scale-up of energy storage technologies, especially in the form of longer duration storage and hydrogen power plants.

"Increasing the attractiveness of the Contracts for Difference scheme for renewables schemes by increasing budgets or Administrative Strike Price caps is likely to draw in more developers, as the potential for better returns makes investing in Great Britain a more attractive prospect," Edwards said.

He added the UK's ability to meet its clean power target would also depend on upgrades to grid infrastructure and the UK's ability to compete in for investment in an international market. "International competition for project development coupled with material shortages are challenging issues that often lie beyond a government's control," he said. "Additionally, updates to grid connections, increased storage and a whole plethora of other policy changes will be needed to make a 2030 zero-carbon power system a realistic target."

Last week, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband indicated the government was considering reviewing the budget for offshore wind projects for the next round of the UK's clean power subsidy scheme, Allocation Round 6 - a move which could provide a major boost to developers.

Since its election earlier this month, Labour has lifted the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England, appointed former Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark to lead a new clean power mission "control centre", and set out plans for a new onshore wind taskforce and roadmap for the solar sector.

It has also pressed ahead with a new Planning and Infrastructure Bill, designed to speed up the planning process to accelerate the delivery of major infrastructure projects, including clean energy schemes.

In response to Cornwall Insight's findings, a spokesperson from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the government was taking "immediate action to implement its long-term plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower".

"In just one week, we have swept away barriers to onshore wind farms, consented more solar power than has been installed in the past year and set out plans for a solar rooftop revolution," they said. "Investing in clean power is the only way to guarantee our energy security and protect billpayers permanently, which is why we will double onshore wind, treble solar and quadruple offshore wind by 2030."

Miliband has repeatedly acknowledged that the target is hugely ambitious, but has insisted it is essential the government tries to deliver decarbonisation at the pace and scale required to meet international climate goals and cement the UK's position as a leader in the clean tech industries that will come to dominate the coming decades.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.