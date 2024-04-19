King's Speech, free solar panels and Brewdog ditches offsets: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
King's Speech: Government responds to 'the urgency of the global climate challenge' with wave of new green bills
Labour confirms legislative agenda includes new bills focused on GB Energy, planning reform, energy independence, sustainable aviation fuels, and water pollution.
('A world away from what was put forward last year' - you can also read all the reaction from across the green economy to the King's speech here.)
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
'Error in law': Government drops legal battle over Cumbrian coal mine approval
Ministers pull out of three-day hearing where they were due to defend planning approval of controversial project, as speculation mounts over plan to halt new oil and gas licenses.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
OVO beefs up green rewards scheme with free solar panel offer
Energy giant announces expansion of Beyond reward scheme for household customers to encourage uptake of home battery and solar tech.
- BusinessGreen staff
'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms
Three major solar projects in east England receive development consent orders from Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, as Labour prepares plans for revamped solar strategy.
- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).
Brewdog ditches 'carbon negative' label over voluntary offset market concerns
Brewing giant claims voluntary carbon market has been flooded with poor quality schemes that have meant the price of credits from credible projects have shot up to 'astronomical' levels.
- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).
