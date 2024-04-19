King's Speech, free solar panels and Brewdog ditches offsets: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Labour confirms legislative agenda includes new bills focused on GB Energy, planning reform, energy independence, sustainable aviation fuels, and water pollution.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Ministers pull out of three-day hearing where they were due to defend planning approval of controversial project, as speculation mounts over plan to halt new oil and gas licenses.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Energy giant announces expansion of Beyond reward scheme for household customers to encourage uptake of home battery and solar tech.

- BusinessGreen staff

Three major solar projects in east England receive development consent orders from Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, as Labour prepares plans for revamped solar strategy.

- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).

Brewing giant claims voluntary carbon market has been flooded with poor quality schemes that have meant the price of credits from credible projects have shot up to 'astronomical' levels.

- Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).

