King's Speech: Government responds to 'the urgency of the global climate challenge' with wave of new green bills

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares for the King's Speech / Credit: Number 10 Flickr account
Image:

Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares for the King's Speech / Credit: Number 10 Flickr account

Labour confirms legislative agenda includes new bills focused on GB Energy, planning reform, energy independence, sustainable aviation fuels, and water pollution

King Charles has today promised his government "recognises the urgency of the global climate challenge", as he confirmed plans for a wide-ranging legislative agenda that includes a raft of new bills designed...

James Murray
James Murray

Government announces £100m funding boost for greener air travel

Government urges nature groups to help deliver a 'win-win for housebuilding and nature'

How to build a planning system fit for net zero, communities, and nature
Politics

How to build a planning system fit for net zero, communities, and nature

A new report looks at how Labour can keep the public and nature groups on board with its plans to streamline and speed up planning decisions

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 July 2024 • 9 min read
'The greatest US President for climate in history': Green groups assess Biden legacy as re-election race ends
Politics

'The greatest US President for climate in history': Green groups assess Biden legacy as re-election race ends

Green groups call for next President to build on Joe Biden’s climate legacy, after his shock decision not to run for second presidential term

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 July 2024 • 9 min read
Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister
Politics

Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister

Former chair of the Environmental Audit Committee joins Defra team, as Sadiq Khan confirms Mete Coban as London's new Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 July 2024 • 3 min read