Onshore wind 'ban' lifted and National Wealth Fund launched: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms

Government updates policy statement on onshore wind to remove footnote that meant onshore wind farms in England faced higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects.

- by James Murray (@james_bg) & Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).

 

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

The new government's climate plans are bolder and more radical than many people realise - it now has a duty to put them into action.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

'A pivotal moment': Labour harnesses UK Infrastructure Bank to fast-track National Wealth Fund launch

Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms National Wealth Fund to be 'aligned' with existing state-backed financial institutions to ensure investments can be made with immediate effect.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Number 10 confirms Ministerial teams at DESNZ and Defra

Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints latest wave of Ministers to take on green policy briefs.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Chris Stark appointed to lead Mission Control for Clean Power 2030

Former CCC boss to head up 'first of its kind' Mission Control to co-ordinate action to deliver on Labour's clean power goal.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

When it comes to circularity, the fashion industry can learn from tech pioneers

Net zero is a moral imperative - government and industry need to get to work

Most read
01

'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
02

OVO beefs up green rewards scheme with free solar panel offer

15 July 2024 • 2 min read
03

National Grid ESO: 'Decisive action' needed in next two years to enable net zero energy system

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
04

'Seismic shift': Science Museum ends partnership with oil and gas giant Equinor

15 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

15 July 2024 • 3 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Carbon offset concerns, free EV miles and SBTi chief steps down: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Carbon offset concerns, free EV miles and SBTi chief steps down: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 05 July 2024 • 1 min read
'A hugely impressive shortlist': Finalists announced for inaugural UK Women in Green Business Awards
BusinessGreen

'A hugely impressive shortlist': Finalists announced for inaugural UK Women in Green Business Awards

Shortlist for new awards recognises more than 150 companies and individuals making a major mark on the UK's green economy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 02 July 2024 • 2 min read
UK Women in Green Business Awards 2024 Finalists
BusinessGreen

UK Women in Green Business Awards 2024 Finalists

The full shortlist for the inaugural 2024 Women in Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 02 July 2024 • 5 min read