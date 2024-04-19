Onshore wind 'ban' lifted and National Wealth Fund launched: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms
Government updates policy statement on onshore wind to remove footnote that meant onshore wind farms in England faced higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects.
- by James Murray (@james_bg) & Michael Holder (@MichaelHolder).
Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it
The new government's climate plans are bolder and more radical than many people realise - it now has a duty to put them into action.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
'A pivotal moment': Labour harnesses UK Infrastructure Bank to fast-track National Wealth Fund launch
Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms National Wealth Fund to be 'aligned' with existing state-backed financial institutions to ensure investments can be made with immediate effect.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Number 10 confirms Ministerial teams at DESNZ and Defra
Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints latest wave of Ministers to take on green policy briefs.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Chris Stark appointed to lead Mission Control for Clean Power 2030
Former CCC boss to head up 'first of its kind' Mission Control to co-ordinate action to deliver on Labour's clean power goal.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
