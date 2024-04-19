Onshore wind 'ban' lifted and National Wealth Fund launched: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Government updates policy statement on onshore wind to remove footnote that meant onshore wind farms in England faced higher planning barriers than other infrastructure projects.

The new government's climate plans are bolder and more radical than many people realise - it now has a duty to put them into action.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms National Wealth Fund to be 'aligned' with existing state-backed financial institutions to ensure investments can be made with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints latest wave of Ministers to take on green policy briefs.

Former CCC boss to head up 'first of its kind' Mission Control to co-ordinate action to deliver on Labour's clean power goal.

