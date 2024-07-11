'Critical juncture': Global steel sector urged to take 'bold and universal action' to meet climate goals

Every steel manufacturer worldwide must take immediate steps to decarbonise and scale 'green' innovations, as pockets of piecemeal action will not be enough, according to ResponsibleSteel
The entire steel industry needs to take immediate action to decarbonise operations by scaling up their use of fossil fuel alternative such as green hydrogen and electric arc furnace technologies, as pockets...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.