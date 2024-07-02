'A hugely impressive shortlist': Finalists announced for inaugural UK Women in Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen staff
2 min read
Shortlist for new awards recognises more than 150 companies and individuals making a major mark on the UK's green economy

The finalists of the 2024 Women in Green Business Awards have been unveiled today, with more than 150 individuals and companies shortlisted in recognition of their contribution to the green economy.

The list of finalists are announced ahead of a glittering awards ceremony set to be held on the evening of 3 October where the 24 winners of the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards will be revealed, alongside a number of highly commended entries.

Finalists can now book their place for an evening that will showcase and celebrate the critical role women are playing in the UK's net zero transition and the fast-expanding green economy.

Comedy star Olga Koch has been confirmed as the compere for the gala dinner, which will take place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Central London.

The shortlisted entries have been selected hundreds of entries for the inaugural awards, with all the finalists demonstrating how women are blazing a trail across the many sectors driving the UK's low-carbon transition.

They also recognise the sustainability-focused companies taking strides to improve diversity and inclusion across an industry where women still face significant barriers to their professional development.

A highly respected panel of judges from the world of green business, campaigning, and environmental journalism now faces the daunting task of selecting winners and highly commended entries from the 170 shortlisted entries.

"Whittling down 360 entries to today's shortlist was a difficult job, given the high quality of entries received and the fantastic accomplishments of women working across the green economy," said BusinessGreen features editor Cecilia Keating. "Huge congratulations must go to all our finalists for making such a hugely impressive shortlist, and good luck to everyone ahead of the awards ceremony.

"We urge all those who have made the shortlist to book their place now at the gala dinner on 3 October, which promises to be a fantastic celebration of the women driving the UK's net zero transition."

Hosted by the team behind the UK Green Business Awards and the Net Zero Festival, tickets for the gala dinner can be booked now.

The full list of finalists for the 2024 Women in Green Business Awards can be found here.

Full details on the awards ceremony are available on the Women in Green Business Awards website.

