'Critical juncture': Oil and gas exec survey highlights 'paradox' of demand and decarbonisation

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Balancing environmental impact reduction with ongoing fossil fuel demand crucial for oil and gas firms to effectively support the energy transition, according to DNV

Almost two-thirds of oil and gas executives believe the green energy transition is accelerating worldwide, but many continue to harbour concerns about barriers to investing in renewable and cleaner energy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Clean Power Not Paddy Power': Greenpeace protester climbs on to Tory campaign battle bus

Global green building alliance guide to support multi-trillion dollar investment in sustainable built environment

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read
05

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read

More on Energy

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands
Energy

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

Octopus Energy said temporary turbine can produce enough clean electricity to power 300 fridges

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 2 min read
Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff
Energy

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

Tariff could save a household with a heat pump £315 a year compared to using a gas boiler, Octopus claims

Amber Rolt
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read
'Critical juncture': Oil and gas exec survey highlights 'paradox' of demand and decarbonisation
Energy

'Critical juncture': Oil and gas exec survey highlights 'paradox' of demand and decarbonisation

Balancing environmental impact reduction with ongoing fossil fuel demand crucial for oil and gas firms to effectively support the energy transition, according to DNV

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read