GTC and Kensa to install heat pumps at tens of thousands of new build homes

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Kensa
Image:

Credit: Kensa

'Largest ever' UK deal between housing industry and ground source heat pump producer aims to enable developers' compliance with Future Homes Standards

GTC and Kensa have inked what is being hailed is the "largest ever" UK deal between a utility infrastructure provider and ground source heat pump manufacturer, paving the way for tens of thousands of new...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Clean Power Not Paddy Power': Greenpeace protester climbs on to Tory campaign battle bus

Global green building alliance guide to support multi-trillion dollar investment in sustainable built environment

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
04

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
05

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read

More on Investment

Study suggests healthier foods drive healthier profits
Investment

Study suggests healthier foods drive healthier profits

New Planet Tracker report analyses the benefits of healthier foods for businesses, consumers, and the environment

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 4 min read
Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion
Investment

Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion

Latest major funding round from big name investors to support pipeline of 40 carbon removal projects

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 4 min read
'Without sufficient insurance, a smooth transition will be impossible': Report warns escalating climate risks could derail net zero investment
Investment

'Without sufficient insurance, a smooth transition will be impossible': Report warns escalating climate risks could derail net zero investment

New report warns global insurance premiums for climate resilience and natural catastrophe protection are set to increase by 50 per cent by 2030 putting further pressure on efforts to reach net zero

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 3 min read