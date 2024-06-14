Election manifestos and UK Green Business Awards: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most read stories on the site this week
'We are the conservers': Labour unveils plan to 'save Britain's beautiful countryside'
Labour announces new Countryside Protection Plan designed to protect nature and reverse the decline in British wildlife.
- by James Murray @james_bg)
UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…
All the winners and highly commended entries from the UK's most prestigious green business awards.
Conservative Manifesto: Sunak promises new gas power plans as he attacks 'unaffordable eco-zealotry'
Prime Ministers promises 'sensible' approach to meeting net zero targets, but green groups warn lack of ambitious new climate policies represent 'car crash for the planet'.
- by James Murray @james_bg)
Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility
Firm secures funding from UK Infrastructure Bank, Centrica and other investors to develop 'UK's first' commercial scale liquid air energy storage facility.
- Amber Rolt.
Scania launches EV charging firm to power up electric truck rollout
Newly launched Erinion venture aims to install at least 40,000 new charging points at customer depot and destination locations across Europe this decade.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.