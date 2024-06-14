Election manifestos and UK Green Business Awards: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most read stories on the site this week

'We are the conservers': Labour unveils plan to 'save Britain's beautiful countryside'

Labour announces new Countryside Protection Plan designed to protect nature and reverse the decline in British wildlife.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

 

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

All the winners and highly commended entries from the UK's most prestigious green business awards.

 

Conservative Manifesto: Sunak promises new gas power plans as he attacks 'unaffordable eco-zealotry'

Prime Ministers promises 'sensible' approach to meeting net zero targets, but green groups warn lack of ambitious new climate policies represent 'car crash for the planet'.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

 

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

Firm secures funding from UK Infrastructure Bank, Centrica and other investors to develop 'UK's first' commercial scale liquid air energy storage facility.

- Amber Rolt.

 

Scania launches EV charging firm to power up electric truck rollout

Newly launched Erinion venture aims to install at least 40,000 new charging points at customer depot and destination locations across Europe this decade.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Plans cooked up for 'UK's first' national geothermal energy centre

Port Talbot and the road to a just transition

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read

UK Green Business Awards 2024: In photos
UK Green Business Awards 2024: In photos

Our gallery of capturing all the winners, speeches and merriment from the UK's most prestigious awards for green business

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…
UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

All the winners and highly commended entries from the UK's most prestigious green business awards

Election debate climate clashes and financial 'anti greenwashing rules': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
Election debate climate clashes and financial 'anti greenwashing rules': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

