Election manifestos and UK Green Business Awards: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Labour announces new Countryside Protection Plan designed to protect nature and reverse the decline in British wildlife.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

All the winners and highly commended entries from the UK's most prestigious green business awards.

Prime Ministers promises 'sensible' approach to meeting net zero targets, but green groups warn lack of ambitious new climate policies represent 'car crash for the planet'.

- by James Murray @james_bg)

Firm secures funding from UK Infrastructure Bank, Centrica and other investors to develop 'UK's first' commercial scale liquid air energy storage facility.

- Amber Rolt.

Newly launched Erinion venture aims to install at least 40,000 new charging points at customer depot and destination locations across Europe this decade.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.