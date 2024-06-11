Conservative Manifesto: Sunak promises new gas power plans as he attacks 'unaffordable eco-zealotry'

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
Conservative Manifesto: Sunak promises new gas power plans as he attacks 'unaffordable eco-zealotry'

Prime Ministers promises 'sensible' approach to meeting net zero targets, but green groups warn lack of ambitious new climate policies represent 'car crash for the planet'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of delivering a manifesto that "reads like a car crash for the planet", after the Conservatives this morning unveiled a new package of policy proposals that...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

Businesses must lead the way

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
02

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Politics

Labour 2024 election manifesto: The green economy reacts
Politics

Labour 2024 election manifesto: The green economy reacts

A round-up of all the key reaction to Labour's manifesto from green business figures, campaign groups, political thinkers, climate experts and more

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 June 2024 • 16 min read
Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'
Politics

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

Keir Starmer declares 'growth is our core business' as he confirms sweeping plans to establish the UK as a 'clean energy superpower'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 June 2024 • 10 min read
'The path to economic prosperity is green': Sadiq Khan salutes green economy at UK Green Business Awards
Politics

'The path to economic prosperity is green': Sadiq Khan salutes green economy at UK Green Business Awards

Mayor of London thanked green business for their 'allyship' and ongoing efforts to advance a low-carbon economy, as he collected Politician of the Year Award

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 June 2024 • 4 min read