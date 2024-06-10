Tetra Pak slashes value chain emissions by one-fifth

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Tetra Pak
Image:

Credit: Tetra Pak

Food packaging giant reveals flurry of green milestones in its latest sustainability report, as it sets sight on 2030 net zero target

Tetra Pak has slashed greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 20 per cent over the past five years, helping edge the food packaging giant closer towards meeting its 2030 climate targets,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Sainsbury's offers Nectar points to customers who charge up EVs on site

Royal Ascot appoints carbon removals firm CUR8 to rein in emissions

Most read
01

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
02

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
03

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Recycling

'UK first': Sainsbury's to dish up fish and chicken in recyclable card trays
Recycling

'UK first': Sainsbury's to dish up fish and chicken in recyclable card trays

Changes expected to slash the food retailer's plastic packaging by almost 700 tonnes a year

Amber Rolt
clock 11 June 2024 • 2 min read
Tetra Pak slashes value chain emissions by one-fifth
Recycling

Tetra Pak slashes value chain emissions by one-fifth

Food packaging giant reveals flurry of green milestones in its latest sustainability report, as it sets sight on 2030 net zero target

Amber Rolt
clock 10 June 2024 • 2 min read
Inside Shein's plan to recycle 'deadstock' material into new clothing
Recycling

Inside Shein's plan to recycle 'deadstock' material into new clothing

The company wants to be 'fully circular' by 2050 but its emissions have increased by 52 per cent

Heather Clancy, GreeenBiz.com
clock 07 June 2024 • 6 min read