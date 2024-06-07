Net zero behaviour change: Yale study shows everyday green actions more popular than low-carbon tech

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
UK Power Networks
Image:

UK Power Networks

Study of 40,000 internet users in emissions-intensive nations reveals people are more likely to reduce their food waste and meat consumption than invest in clean technology

Reducing food waste and meat consumption are much more popular forms of 'green' behaviour change than investment in technologies that can reduce a household's carbon footprint, a major new study has found....

Seven carbon credit methodologies accredited as aligned with Core Carbon Principles

'Funerals are changing': Co-op Funeralcare rolls out all-electric hearse

