'A vital step in safeguarding the integrity of targets': SBTN launches external validation process for corporate nature goals

The Science Based Targets Network has appointed a third-party organisation to manage the validation of corporate nature targets, in a move the standards-setter said would help ensure its evaluation process is "independent and rigorous".

The SBTN today announced that the Accountability Accelerator has been appointed as the non-profit's "interim assurance provider", a role that will see the organisation tasked with managing the evaluation of each company submitting science-based nature and biodiversity targets for approval.

SBTN said it would host the external validation process for an estimated period of two-to-three years, so as to ensure a "clear separation" of the "core functions" of SBTN method development - which is being managed in-house - and target validation.

The announcement comes as a pilot of the SBTN target validation process draws to a close and the organisation begins rolling out its full validation service for corporate science-based nature targets later this year.

Modelled on the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for emissions reduction goals, the SBTN is developing a framework to help companies better understand and address the nature-related risks, dependencies, and opportunities associated with their businesses and supply chains, and enable them to set independently-validated targets to tackle their negative environmental impacts

Erin Billman, executive director of the Science Based Targets Network, said separating its validation process from its method development was critical to ensuring its target evaluation process remained robust.

"Science-based targets for nature are a vital means for enabling companies to take ambitious, measurable action on climate and nature in tandem, for the long-term resilience of business, people and planet," she said. "The Accountability Accelerator becoming host of SBTN's target validation function marks a vital step in safeguarding the integrity of the targets and ensuring an independent and rigorous evaluation process."

Last year, the SBTi separated out its validation services division from its standards and guidelines development business, after concerns were raised by some stakeholders that the organisation's ability to adjudicate climate targets and establish ambitious standards could be a conflict of interest, as it risked the non-profit's efforts being compromised by the funding its receives from the companies seeking target validation.

To try and avoid such issues arising, SBTN said the Accountability Accelerator would rely on internal and external validators for the expert review process as it checks firms' compliance against SBTN requirements.

Initially, the Accountability Accelerator plans to create two new bodies to ensure robust accountability process oversight and learning: the Integrity Council and the Learning Committee.

The Integrity Council will act as the governance body for the validation function, ensuring due process is followed in all validation activities, approve strategic validation decisions, and play an active role in complaints and appeals of the validation process, according to SBTN. The Integrity Council will be independent from both the Accountability Accelerator and SBTN's councils, it said.

The Learning Committee, on the other hand, has been appointed to act as SBTN's primary interaction with the validation function, with learnings passed on to method developers and vice-versa.

The SBTN said its decision to launch an external validation service, following the initial internal validation used for the corporate pilot due to end over the coming month, aligned with best practices identified in a recent review of other voluntary sustainability mechanisms and best assurance practices, including the ISEAL Codes of Good Practice.

The SBTN has this morning opened a call for expressions of interest from companies interested in setting science-based targets for nature, in a bid to get an understanding of which companies are interested in submitting targets when the process officially launches next year. The expressions of interests will also inform validation team resourcing and enable it to assess companies for validation readiness, it said.

The organisation said the form was open to all companies who had assessed and prioritise actions in their value chains and were ready to set targets for nature.

Natasha Matic, executive director of the Accountability Accelerator, said the SBTN's mission aligned with her organisation's commitment to support a strong corporate accountability ecosystem.

"Our existing relationship as part of the Global Commons Alliance also means we have complementary but distinct wider goals and ambitions," she said. "Through our rigorous assessment and compliance processes, we will support companies to play an important role in creating an equitable, nature positive, net zero future using science-based targets."

