Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 10 min read
Credit: Volt
Image:

Credit: Volt

I loved my one-month trial commuting to work with an e-bike - but does the technology hold the broad appeal needed to win over the UK workforce?

February is not typically a cycling commuter's favourite month. Cold temperatures, icy roads, and the dark evenings can run down even the keenest city cyclist's motivation. Getting in the saddle involves...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'A vital step in safeguarding the integrity of targets': SBTN launches external validation process for corporate nature goals

Analysis: China's CO2 emissions 'could have peaked in 2023'

Most read
01

'Foundation stones of a new industrial policy': EU Net Zero Industry Act passes final legislative hurdle

28 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Plans to decarbonise grid hampered by connection delays and market uncertainty, MPs warn

27 May 2024 • 5 min read
03

Analysis: China's CO2 emissions 'could have peaked in 2023'

28 May 2024 • 3 min read
04

Construction businesses and universities should team up on green innovation

28 May 2024 • 3 min read
05

Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?

28 May 2024 • 10 min read

More on Transport

Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?
Transport

Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?

I loved my one-month trial commuting to work with an e-bike - but does the technology hold the broad appeal needed to win over the UK workforce?

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 May 2024 • 10 min read
Hitachi Rail and TransPennine Express launch 'UK first' battery train trial
Transport

Hitachi Rail and TransPennine Express launch 'UK first' battery train trial

First UK trial to replace a diesel engine with a battery on an intercity train is now underway following £15m Hitachi Rail investment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read
'Transitional fuel': Royal Mail delivers biofuel milestone
Transport

'Transitional fuel': Royal Mail delivers biofuel milestone

Company announces it has now used more than 10 million litres of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil in its HGVs, saving more than 30,000 tonnes of carbon emissions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 May 2024 • 2 min read