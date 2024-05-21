UK Green Business Awards: Verco welcomed as sponsor of ESG Investor of the Year

Verco has been named as sponsor of the ESG Investor of the Year Award at this year's UK Green Business Awards, which will take place on the evening of June 12th at The Brewery in central London.

BusinessGreen is delighted to welcome the leading environmental consultancy as the latest category sponsor for the UK's most prestigious celebration of the green business community, which is set to bring together over 500 top executives to showcase the best of the green economy.

Verco, a previous winner at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards that preceded the UK Green Business Awards, is one of the UK's leading consultancies having built 30 years of experience in advising corporate and real estate organisations on how to transition towards a zero-carbon world.

The company offers a range of services, including developing internal funding mechanisms for financing decarbonisation programmes and offsetting strategies, providing a suite of tools to help firms select high temperature heat pumps, and helping clients map out critical decision pathways to support the delivery of environmental goals.

The firm has also frequently supported the development of government policies and industry standards, and provides a range of net zero support strategies for businesses and investors.

Speaking to BusinessGreen, Dave Worthington, managing director at Verco, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the UK Green Business Awards this year. We are excited to see what other UK companies are doing to drive forward the green economy, from new innovations, great partnerships, and exciting projects. We are also proud to be shortlisted for the Consultancy of the Year award, and we are looking forward to the results!"

You can book your place at this year's UK Green Business Awards here.