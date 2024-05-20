Morrisons to install coffee pod recycling points in over 350 stores

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Morrisons to install coffee pod recycling points in over 350 stores

Partnership with Podback scheme will allow customers to drop off used coffee pods in store for recycling

Morrisons is set to become the first UK supermarket to provide coffee pod recycling collection points in store following a successful trial that saw 2.8 million pods recycled. The company announced...

More on Recycling

