Battery milestones, tax reform and solar vs farming: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

'Enough power for Birmingham and Leeds': Octopus passes 1GW EV battery management milestone

Intelligent Octopus Go tariff now managing 150,000 EV batteries, providing sufficient flexible capacity to power two of the UK's largest cities for an entire evening.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

CBI: 'Ambitious' tax reforms can help UK achieve net zero and drive £57bn in green growth

CBI proposes new innovation credit, lower corporation tax rates on clean tech profits, and enhanced super-deduction rate to catalyse green investment.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

'No decisions have been made': SBTi unveils roadmap for revision to Net Zero Standard

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) unveils further details on plans to assess and potentially revise its corporate net zero standards, a move which could controversially allow corporates to make wider use of carbon credits to offset emissions from their value chain emissions.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Octopus Investments plots move into nature-based carbon credits market

Investment manager unveils Natural Capital Strategy to acquire UK land-based assets to generate carbon removal credits and other revenue streams.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Claire Coutinho warns solar farms and food security are 'competing priorities'

Ministerial statement seeks to tighten restrictions on solar developments on farmland, sparking bemused and angry response from solar farm industry.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

