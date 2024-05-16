M&S to use invisible labels to track single-use plastic

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Recycling tech firm Polytag launches scheme to track plastic packaging with M&S as founding partner

Marks & Spencer has signed up to take part in a new scheme which plans to use invisible labels to track the amount of single-use packaging entering the UK's household waste recycling stream, the retailer...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Green Social Prescribing': NHS charities awarded share of £1m to create green spaces

Worthing Crematorium to switch fossil gas for green hydrogen in 'world first' trial

Most read
01

'Foundation stones of a new industrial policy': EU Net Zero Industry Act passes final legislative hurdle

28 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Plans to decarbonise grid hampered by connection delays and market uncertainty, MPs warn

27 May 2024 • 5 min read
03

Analysis: China's CO2 emissions 'could have peaked in 2023'

28 May 2024 • 3 min read
04

Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?

28 May 2024 • 10 min read
05

Construction businesses and universities should team up on green innovation

28 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government confirms heat pump demand has almost doubled
Technology

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government confirms heat pump demand has almost doubled

Grant scheme marks two-year anniversary with news number of applications in April rose 93 per cent year-on-year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 May 2024 • 3 min read
M&S to use invisible labels to track single-use plastic
Technology

M&S to use invisible labels to track single-use plastic

Recycling tech firm Polytag launches scheme to track plastic packaging with M&S as founding partner

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 May 2024 • 3 min read
Government launches five sustainable manufacturing research hubs
Technology

Government launches five sustainable manufacturing research hubs

Research hubs at Cardiff, Oxford, Huddersfield, Strathclyde, and Birmingham Universities backed by £100m of public and private funding

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 May 2024 • 3 min read