Do data centres have an image problem - and can clean energy solve it?

clock • 4 min read

The REA's Rollo Maschietto argues renewables can play a critical role in meeting soaring demand for power from new AI data centres

Over the past year, we've heard a lot about the UK's ambition to become a global AI superpower. Yet the uncomfortable truth is that the data centres powering AI models, cloud services and advanced computing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Technology

How increased defence spending offers an opportunity for green sectors
Technology

How increased defence spending offers an opportunity for green sectors

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Richard Nugee explores how from sustainable aviation fuels to renewables the defence industry can provide a boost for clean tech R&D

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Richard Nugee
clock 19 January 2026 • 4 min read
Report: AI showing 'promising' potential to tackle UK decarbonisation challenges
Technology

Report: AI showing 'promising' potential to tackle UK decarbonisation challenges

Despite concerns over the climate impact of power-hungry data centres, new study argues the targeted use of AI can help tackle a raft of decarbonisation challenges

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 January 2026 • 5 min read
Hepworth Brewery in Sussex toasts green beer made through industrial heat pump trial
Technology

Hepworth Brewery in Sussex toasts green beer made through industrial heat pump trial

Heat pump designed by Futraheat can deliver steam for the brewing process at temperatures of up to 130C, reducing CO2 by more than 90 per cent and slashing energy bills

Amber Rolt
clock 15 January 2026 • 3 min read