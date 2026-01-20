Do data centres have an image problem - and can clean energy solve it?

The REA's Rollo Maschietto argues renewables can play a critical role in meeting soaring demand for power from new AI data centres
Over the past year, we've heard a lot about the UK's ambition to become a global AI superpower. Yet the uncomfortable truth is that the data centres powering AI models, cloud services and advanced computing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis