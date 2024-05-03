Climate protests, battery storage milestones and damaged harvests: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary argues it is better for firms to 'live with some uncertainty' than suffer from strict government planning, but speech overshadowed by repeated protests

- by James Murray (@james_BG) and Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

New data from RenewableUK reveals how pipeline of battery storage projects either in operation, consented, in the planning system or under development has grown two-thirds in a year

- By Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Major reburbishment of Scottish power station expected to increase plant's capacity by 20 per cent

- by James Murray (@james_BG)

Ripple Energy confirms British Gas, Ecotricity, EDF, and E.ON Next are to offer customers chance to purchase a share in new wind or solar projects

- by James Murray (@james_BG)

UK production of wheat, barley, oats, and oilseed rape forecast to fall significantly in 2024 following one of the wettest winters on record, ECIU warns

- By Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

