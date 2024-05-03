Climate protests, battery storage milestones and damaged harvests: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

• 1 min read
Claire Coutinho warns against 'net zero leviathan of central planning', as speech targeted by protestors

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary argues it is better for firms to 'live with some uncertainty' than suffer from strict government planning, but speech overshadowed by repeated protests 

 - by James Murray (@james_BG) and Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

UK battery storage pipeline expands to over 95GW

New data from RenewableUK reveals how pipeline of battery storage projects either in operation, consented, in the planning system or under development has grown two-thirds in a year

- By Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

'Hollow Mountain': Drax announces £80m upgrade for pumped hydro power station

Major reburbishment of Scottish power station expected to increase plant's capacity by 20 per cent

  - by James Murray (@james_BG)

 

Ripple effect: Renewables co-operative extends reach with new supply partners

Ripple Energy confirms British Gas, Ecotricity, EDF, and E.ON Next are to offer customers chance to purchase a share in new wind or solar projects

   - by James Murray (@james_BG)

 

'Harbinger of things to come': Wet winter could hit UK harvests by a fifth

UK production of wheat, barley, oats, and oilseed rape forecast to fall significantly in 2024 following one of the wettest winters on record, ECIU warns

- By Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

